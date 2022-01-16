‘One Chicago’: Everything You Need to Know About the Cast

This One Chicago franchise of shows is made up of many stars across the three-show hemisphere. Who, though, are the cast members?

We have got you covered, Outsiders.

Let’s get a little help from fansite One Chicago Center to break this information down.

On Chicago Fire, all members of Squad 51 have returned in Season 10. Boden, played by Eamonn Walker, did move on to take a new position in the CFD. He’s still in the show’s cast. Fire lost Jesse Spencer this season after the show’s 200th episode. Adriyan Rae did not return in Season 10 as paramedic Gianna Mackey.

Hanako Greensmith was promoted as a series regular in Season 10 on the One Chicago drama. A couple of newcomers that are making names for themselves include Jimmy Nicholas and Brett Dalton. Put them alongside Cameron Scott Roberts and Jack Conley, too.

‘One Chicago’ Show About Police Has Added Some Recurring Characters

No one has left Chicago P.D. at this time. In fact, there have been a few new recurring characters on the One Chicago show. They include Amanda Payton and Carmela Zumbado, who appear as Celeste Nichols and Anna Avalos, respectively.

Regular cast members that returned include Amy Morton, Jason Beghe, Jesse Lee Soffer, LaRoyce Hawkins, Marina Squerciati, Patrick John Flueger, Tracy Spiridakos, and Nicole Ari Parker.

What is going on with Chicago Med? This drama saw Yaya DaCosta and Torrey DeVitto leave after Season 6. Both original stars on the One Chicago show opted not to renew their contracts for this season.

There are some new faces this season. Kristen Hager and Guy Lockard join the show in regular roles as Dr. Stevie Hammer and Dr. Dylan Scott, respectively. Actress Sarah Rafferty joined the cast in a recurring role as transplant surgeon Dr. Pamela Blake.

NBC Put Together New Deals For Key Actors On ‘Med’ Series

Also, we have Johanna Braddy as Pamela’s daughter Avery Quinn on the show. Also, Michael Rady is in a recurring role as Dr. Matt Cooper. Actor Johnny M. Wuas is also on there in a recurring role of Dr. Randall Shentu.

NBC did put together new deals for S. Epatha Merkerson, Oliver Platt, Nick Gehlfuss, and Brian Tee. But Tee has missed some episodes this season due to his role in the Amazon series Expats.

Also back this season are Marlyne Barrett (Maggie Campbell), Dominic Rains (Crockett Marcel), Steven Weber (Dean Archer), and Asjha Cooper (Vanessa Taylor).

You can catch all three of these shows, which are part of the Dick Wolf family of shows, on Wednesday nights. Yes, they are all on NBC, too. Make sure and watch for the key stars in each one and their comparisons. It can make for an interesting storyline right there.