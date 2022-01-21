‘One Chicago’: Here’s Where You Recognize Kim Burgess From

Looking at the One Chicago franchise of shows, a familiar face is Kim Burgess. Where do we know her from in this world?

Let’s see if we can figure this out and get some help from an article on Looper. Yes, we do know actress Marina Squerciati, who plays Burgess, from being on Chicago P.D. But she also has appeared on Med and Fire in the One Chicago franchise.

Squerciati does have credits from shows like The Good Wife and Blue Bloods on CBS to her credit. Yet there are two significant roles outside of the One Chicago world that raise our awareness of her work. One of them happened to be on The CW show Gossip Girl.

‘One Chicago’ Actress Had Memorable Short Run On CW Show ‘Gossip Girl’

On there, she plays Alessandra Steele, who happens to be a recurring character in Season 5. Steele is a publicist, and she’s promoting Dan Humphrey’s book titled Inside. Yes, Steele does have some interesting tactics to get attention. But she does end up being found as a capable, dependable person.

Still, the One Chicago star did shine brightly on the show as Dan’s issues turn their personal and professional relationship to a bad finish.

Do you know that Squerciati was just on Gossip Girl for just eight episodes? One fan writes on Reddit that Steele had a fake “‘@ihatehumphrey’ Twitter account, and the fact that a real Twitter profile with that name (and theme) actually exists has kept the character’s memory alive.”

Actress Also Had Role In Movie ‘Marshall’ Alongside Chadwick Boseman

Another movie she appeared in was titled Marshall back in 2017. Squerciati of One Chicago fame finds herself acting alongside the late Chadwick Boseman. He portrays Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall early in the attorney’s life as there is an assault case Marshall tackles and gets help from lawyer Sam Friedman, played by Josh Gad.

Marshall does focus on social tensions in the 1940s. Squerciati plays Stella Friedman and also is part of a cast that includes Sterling K. Brown, Kate Hudson, and James Cromwell.

The One Chicago actress did manage to share some of her moments on the Marshall set with her fans and followers on Twitter. She writes, “Marshall, a futuristic film in which aliens rule our planet. JK, it’s set in 1940” and adds an image of herself in costume.

Now one thing that fans of Squerciati and those shows that make up the One Chicago universe will have to know is that they are going on break. Yes, hiatus is taking place as no more original, new episodes will be on NBC until after the Winter Olympics.