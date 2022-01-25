‘One Chicago’: Here’s Where You’ve Seen Antonio Dawson Actor Jon Seda Before

Does One Chicago actor Jon Seda look like one of those actors you have seen somewhere before? That’s understandable as he’s been around.

See, Seda played Antonio Dawson from 2014-19 on Chicago P.D., which is part of the One Chicago franchise and airs on Wednesday nights on NBC. Let’s take a look at some of his other work with a story from Looper.

One of those roles in his career was appearing in Bad Boys II, which was the 2003 sequel to Bad Boys starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in 1995. Director Michael Bay returned as did Smith and Lawrence. The One Chicago star plays Roberto, who gives Hector Juan Carlos “Johnny” Tapia, played by Jordi Mollà, some bad news.

‘One Chicago’ Star Plays Powerful Role Of Sergeant John Basilone in HBO Miniseries

How bad? Well, Johnny eliminates Roberto in gangland fashion. After this happens, Johnny’s mother appears and wants to know what is going on. Johnny, gun in his hand, says Roberto shot himself. Sure Jan, sure.

We next find Seda, in 2010, appearing in the HBO miniseries The Pacific. Seda plays Sergeant John Basilone, who gets the Medal of Honor after being injured in the line of duty. Basilone goes home and sells war bonds, but demands to go back into the line of fire.

The One Chicago star talked about playing Basilone in an interview with Den of Geek. Seda says, “His demanding to go back spoke to me about how he didn’t see himself as bigger than anyone else. He would never call himself a hero. [And] He wore that medal with pride, but it represented the sacrifices of all the men around him. It was a big responsibility, but I just tried to find the humanity of who he was and work with that.”

Seda Now Finds Himself In Middle Of Another Potential Hit TV Show

Seda, after leaving One Chicago in 2019, found more work and recently has been on the NBC series La Brea. A giant sinkhole opens up in the La Brea area of Los Angeles. Now, strangers like Seda’s Sam Velez are now in the midst of a primeval world, looking to go home.

Velez has comparable qualities to Dawson on One Chicago. Seda, in an interview with Deadline, says, “I’m just glad to be a part of it. And yeah, maybe not in cop mode, but I think Dr. Sam will tend to want to help as many people as he can.”

La Brea will be back for Season 2, so Seda appears to have another hit series in his back pocket. Still, fans who love the One Chicago franchise can catch him on there in reruns.