‘One Chicago’ Shows Dominate Wednesday Ratings

Ooh boy, once again Wednesday night becomes the One Chicago smackdown of all shows that are not part of the NBC lineup.

Chicago P.D., Chicago Fire, and Chicago Med just took on all challenges in the rating war and wins again. It must make Dick Wolf, master of the franchise on TV, smile.

Let’s take a look at how the ratings on Wednesday night lined up thanks to some help from Deadline.

In that 8 p.m. Eastern timeslot, Med earned a 0.8 demo rating and 7.12 million viewers. It happened to beat The Price Is Right at Night (0.6, 4.75M) on CBS, The Goldbergs on ABC (0.6, 3.39M), Fox’s I Can See Your Voice (0.4, 2.20M), and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow on the CW (0.1, 0.58M).

‘One Chicago’ Franchise Just Keeps Posting Wins with ‘Fire’, ‘P.D.’ Episodes

Fire (0.8, 724M) was up next and happened to snugly win the crown for Wednesday night’s most-watched program. Hey, it even managed to nab that same demo rating Med had in its 9 p.m. Eastern timeslot. Fire put its latest episode just a week after it stopped production due to recording positive COVID-19 tests.

And now, we come to P.D. (0.7, 5.67M) at 10 p.m. Eastern. This show just keeps handing the One Chicago franchise victory after victory.

This showing happens at the same time news is out that production on P.D. is at a standstill also due to positive COVID-19 tests.

Let’s take a look at how other shows fared on Wednesday night. On CBS, The Amazing Race (0.5, 3.39M) slowed down in Week 2. Fox’s I Can See Your Voice (0.4, 2.20M) contest show rose. Also in Week 2 of Season 1, Good Sam (0.2, 2.42M) fell against Chicago P.D.

On ABC, ‘The Goldbergs’ Proved To Be The Top Ratings Grabber for Network

Who was the winner for ABC in its Wednesday night lineup? The Goldbergs.

Over on the CW, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow and Batwoman (0.1, 0.52M) rose from their last original telecasts before the New Year.

Watching how a show like Good Sam with former P.D. star Sophia Bush on there does against a powerhouse One Chicago franchise show is interesting. With the latest ratings after just two episodes, one might wonder if a move in the CBS schedule for the medical drama is in the offing or will cancelation come quickly?

It looks like The Amazing Race could possibly be a strong lead-in for the CBS Wednesday night lineup. The history and tradition of a competition that shows people looking to beat others across different cities are fun to view.

But the One Chicago franchise simply keeps on rocking and rolling. And Dick Wolf keeps on smiling.