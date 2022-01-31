One Clint Eastwood Classic Almost Got a Sequel: Here’s Why It Didn’t Happen

The famous Clint Eastwood Blood Money trilogy could have had a fourth movie with its stars, but the director said nope.

Screen Rant recounted that co-writer Luciano Vincenzoni wanted to make Eastwood the narrator in “The Good, The Bad And The Ugly 2,” but there were just too many factors that kept the movie from happening.

Also, note that obviously, that wouldn’t be the film’s name.

Maybe “Man With No Name” would have needed new characters too. The final movie lost bounty hunter Lee Van Cleef’s Angel Eyes to a bullet, and Eli Wallach’s Tuco survived after his near-hanging. Clint Eastwood’s character rides off which is key for any sequel hopes.

But with Hollywood’s renewed interest in westerns (for example, “Yellowstone” and “1883”), who knows what could happen. If Star Wars could live again after its initial trilogy, it’s hard to think another movie wouldn’t be possible.

Eastwood Sequel Had A Future Premise

This Vincenzoni movie would have Tuco tracking down the grandson of Blondie for the gold 20 years into the future. Would it have been an even darker movie? It’s possible.

Eastwood reportedly was interested in being the narrator, but there was no indication he’d get screentime. That might have been a problem for movie producers then. Now? Eastwood is in his 90s, so you never know one of his sons would be interested in portraying him.

Besides Clint Eastwood, Van Cleef and Wallach wanted to return. Joe Dante wanted to direct it, too. Interestingly enough, Dante starred in a 2017 film called “Sad Hill Unearthed.” The movie poster featured Eastwood in his famous character while the film revolved around a film documentary. The plot showed film fans trying to restore the climatic graveyard scene from the 1966 film.

So, what did the film in? Well, Sergio Leone didn’t want it to happen or his name attached to it. It caused a rift between Vincenzoni and Leone. Leone never relented, and the rest is history.

Is There An Official Order?

Screen Rant seems to think so.

They have “The Good, The Bad and The Ugly” as the prequel with “For a Few Dollars More” in the middle and “A Fistful of Dollars” bringing up the rear.

The website notes that “despite the director’s intentions, or lack thereof, the three films do not contain any major continuity errors when viewed as a continuous series.”

Leone also incorporates the Civil War into his film to show the brutalness of war with Clint Eastwood’s character.

Where Can You Watch The Trilogy?

A free TV service called Tubi has “The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly” along with several other Clint Eastwood movies. Sometimes, a YouTube user will upload the film for free as well.

Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, YouTube, and others have paid options. Most services offer A Fistful of Dollars, For A Few Dollars More, and The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly individually for $3.99 to rent. But the costs may vary.