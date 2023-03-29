Owen Wilson’s Lifetime Rolling Stones Pass Was Revoked Because He Was a ‘Bozo Distracting’ Jagger

Actor Owen Wilson was once the proud owner of a lifetime pass to attend Rolling Stones concerts, but the privilege was short-lived. The Loki star disclosed that he possessed a lifetime pass that granted him access to any of the music legends’ gigs, only for it to be taken away after the misstep of walking on stage during one of their concerts in Argentina.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

“I was kind of friendly with some of the band and then my friend was really good friends with Mick Jagger,” Wilson recently said on The Late Late Show. “We got [presented with] these special laminates, kind of all access, that were good for the rest of your life.”

Wilson’s pass lasted for exactly one concert…

According to Entertainment Weekly, Wilson expressed his enthusiasm for the present as it reminded him of when he first experienced a live concert from The Stones’ “Tattoo You” tour back in 1980. “That night, at the concert, I’m kind of wandering around and testing it out — like, ‘I’m going to walk over here and see if anybody stops me.’ And no one would stop me any place,” Wilson explained to host James Corden and guest Jeff Goldblum. “I ended up right at this place where I could look over. [I] see Mick Jagger on the stage, and right there and then, all of a sudden, he bolts during ‘Jumpin’ Jack Flash’ and comes running down.” The frontman then suddenly raced toward a thoroughly stunned Wilson.

“It turns out, where I was, was kind of part of the stage a little bit. So I just sort of froze and tried to be inconspicuous, and he kinda came down and left,” Wilson recollected. “And then someone came running over, [shouting,] ‘Get out of here! Move! You’re not supposed to be here!’ And I [said], ‘I didn’t know! I’m so sorry!'”

Wilson was tormented by the blunder for the remainder of the night. “I go to bed that night still thinking, ‘Well, gosh, that was kind of a gnarly experience,'” he explained. Unfortunately, the situation only deteriorated. “Then I get a call the next morning from Mick’s security team asking, ‘Do you have that laminate?'” he added. “‘Yes, I still have it.’ ‘Okay, we’re going to come over and pick it up.'”

Owen Wilson believes his outfit that night is also to blame

it appears that time was not on Wilson’s side when it came to the lifetime pass. Nevertheless, the actor realizes that he – or perhaps more aptly his garb – was to blame for the confiscation of his beloved laminate. “I was also dressed in a white T-shirt and white pants, and if you are at this part of the stage — where you’re not supposed to be — you should be in like dark colors where you blend in,” Wilson said. “So I get it, you know? He’s got a show to do. He doesn’t need some kind of bozo just cruising around distracting him.”

It’s clear the moment still haunts the actor in his quiet moments alone. That lifetime pass he coveted so much, slipped away after a brief window of hope. “I only had it for 24 hours,” Wilson moaned.