‘Ozark’: Is This Ruth’s Best Moment of the Series?

When it comes to the hit Netflix series “Ozark,” fans know not to blink during an episode because you will likely miss something.

The action comes fast and furious on “Ozark” and it doesn’t slow down at all. Much like the plot of “Breaking Bad,” “Ozark” is the story of a mild-mannered normal guy falling deeper and deeper into the world of organized crime. While “Breaking Bad” has meth kingpin Walter White, “Ozark” has master money launderer Marty Byrde.

Marty and his family are from Chicago but are forced to relocate to southern Missouri to launder money for a powerful drug organization. Marty must pour everything he has into laundering efforts to keep him and his family safe. But even that may not be enough to please his bosses and keep them at bay. Marty often has to think on his feet and make split decisions in order to protect his family.

“Ozark” is very much a character-driven series, featuring an outstanding cast led by Jason Bateman as Marty Byrde. One of the top characters on the show is the feisty, shrewd and tough-talking Ruth Langmore, played by Julia Garner. With her pretty blonde curls and childish features, Ruth appears to be a defenseless little girl. Nothing could be further from the truth. Born into a low-class crime family, Ruth can hold her own against anyone. Through the series, Garner has been fantastic as Ruth with numerous memorable moments. One of Ruth’s top moments came from a profanit-laced tirade against Marty’s idea to have her take over the laundering business.

“I don’t s*** about f***,” she says very bluntly to Marty.

This quote sums up Ruth’s mentality pretty well. It would also become a popular quote and meme among “Ozark” fans and Ruth Langmore lovers.

‘Ozark’ Returns in Less Than a Week

Fans of the dark drama won’t have to watch much longer for new “Ozark” episode. The series returns to Netflix on Friday, January 22, and fans are ready for its return.

“Ozark” fans are curious to see what happens with Ruth in the upcoming new season. At the end of season three, she breaks off her partnership with Marty Byrde in favor of joining Darlene Snell and her cousin, Wyatt Langmore. The trip is looking to launch a drug trade organization much to Marty’s dismay.

It’s been a bumpy road for Ruth through the first three seasons of “Ozark” and that isn’t likely to end anytime soon.

In the first season, she is forced to kill her two uncles to keep them from killing Marty Byrde. She endures torture at the hands of a drug trafficking organization and loses her father in a later season.

But Ruth is mentally and physically tough and has proven that she isn’t scared of anyone. “Ozark” fans know it would be unwise to bet against her.