‘Ozark’ Star Jason Bateman Replacement Revealed In Upcoming Movie

Jason Bateman was set to direct a film tentatively titled Project Artemis at Apple. He left the project due to creative differences. That forced major shakeups on the project, as it shifted the filming schedule. Apple reportedly paid more tha $100 million for the project.

Greg Berlanti will now direct the film. He has served as a showrunner, writer and producer on several series including Arrow, The Flash, The Flight Attendant and Riverdale. He also directed the films Love, Simon and The Broken Hearts Club.

Chris Evans was supposed to star in the film. But that changed when the filming schedule changed. So the film also needed a new star. That’s now Channing Tatum. Tatum had taken a step back from acting, but he had a couple of big hits this year in Dog and The Lost City. He’ll also be in the upcoming Magic Mike’s Last Dance.

Chris Evans had to leave the project because he’s also filming Pain Hustlers for Netflix. He’ll star in that one alongside Emily Blunt.

We don’t know a ton about what Project Artemis is about just yet. And that may not even be the name of the film when it’s finished. Scarlett Johansson has always been onboard as a producer. Bateman told Variety earlier this year that the film was based around the moon landing.

Jason Bateman Receives an Emmy Nomination for ‘Ozark’

Emmy nominations were recently revealed, and Jason Bateman received one for his work on Ozark. The series actually earned 13 nominations this year. Bateman was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor.

The series also landed nominations for Laura Linney for Outstanding Lead Actress and for Outstanding Drama Series. Julia Garner earned a nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress.

Bateman faces some stiff competition for Outstanding Lead Actor. He’ll go up against Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game), Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) and Brian Cox (Succession).

The fourth season of Ozark was the show’s last. But it may not be the last we see of Ozark. Bateman has suggested that a film could be possible.

“Any job or work environment that was positive, and where you loved the people you were working with and you loved the product you were creating, you’d love to return to it,” he told Variety. “It’s hard to maintain something that is really pleasurable all the time. And we had that with Ozark. So I’d do it again in a second. Because what we had just doesn’t happen often.”

Meanwhile, Jason Bateman has a few projects in the works. He has an untitled project about Nike’s pursuit of landing Michael Jordan as a spokesperson. That also stars Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, and will be directed by Affleck. Viola Davis, Chris Tucker and Marlon Wayans are also set to star. He also has a reboot of the film Clue on the docket, which will also star Ryan Reynolds.