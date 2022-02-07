‘Ozark’: New Theory Questions If Jonah’s Arc Is More Frustrating Than Charlotte’s

It’s hard to believe, but there are only seven episodes remaining for the hit Netflix program “Ozark”. One of the biggest storylines as Season 4: Part 1 kicked off was Marty and Wendy’s son Jonah pushing back against the family. Jonah, the younger son, went against the family in a major way. However, he is not the first child in the Byrde household to do such a thing. Before, Charlotte, also rebelled against the family. Now a new theory questions if Jonah’s character arc is more frustrating than Charlotte’s.

There is a multitude of differences between the two Byrde children on “Ozark”, but a new piece argues that Jonah’s arc is more frustrating because of the circumstances involved between the two characters. For Charlotte, in Season 1 and 2 she wanted to protect herself. She was a scared teenager after learning what the Byrdes got themselves into and rebelled in a way that would put distance between them. Hence the changing of the name and leaving the family as an adult.

For Jonah, it’s more revenge-focused. He knows what happened to his Uncle Ben and is upset with Wendy. He is upset with who his parents are. Jonah also believes he is a step ahead of his parents. This, as the theory suggests, is a foolish perspective for Jonah to have. He believes he is far more clever than he actually is. Jonah worked with Ruth to sabotage his parents. Charlotte simply wanted to run.

With only seven episodes remaining on “Ozark”, it should be interesting to see if the theory holds up and Jonah is too in over his head.

Marty And Wendy’s Future

It’s not just the Byrde children that have all sorts of questions leading into the final seven episodes of the series on Netflix. For Marty and Wendy, their clean exit from the Ozarks and the cartel has been pushed aside. This was because of Agent Maya Miller’s actions in the final episode. Because she went rogue and broke up the deal between Omar Novarro and the FBI, Javi got elevated to the top. With the nephew on top, this means that Miller is in danger along with the Byrdes.

Ruth and Marty have a long history with one another. Will Marty help Ruth avenge her family? Fans of “Ozark” had never seen Ruth that upset as the first part closed for the final season. She has revenge in her heart. However, she went against the Byrdes with her own drug trade early on and she kept Ben’s remains away from Wendy. Will Ruth and the Byrdes work together as the series comes to a close on Netflix? Only time will tell.

You can watch the hit show “Ozark” on Netflix.