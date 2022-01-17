‘Ozark’ Star Jason Bateman Starred In One Cheesy ’80s Comedy You Probably Forgot About

Ozark is just a week away from returning with its final season on Netflix. Yes, Season 4: Part 1 debuts on Friday on the subscription service starring Jason Bateman. Bateman has become an iconic face of the program as Marty Byrde, but what about Bateman before the show? Or before Arrested Development in the early part of this century? Well, we suspect you might not that the Ozark star Jason Bateman once starred in a cheesy ’80s comedy that you probably forgot about. Teen Wolf, well, Teen Wolf Too, rather.

Yes, Bateman played the role of a high school werewolf in the film that became a classic behind Michael J. Fox. Funny enough, Bateman’s character is the cousin of Fox’s in the sequel. The film registered just an 18 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Jason Bateman on ‘Ozark’

Ozark is returning Friday to the streaming giant Netflix. Folks have been waiting for over a year and a half now for the latest installment on the series. Because it’s the end, the final season will be split into two parts.

Bateman told NPR, “No. Well, I mean, were we a bubbly, light comedy, I would say, you know, it’d be a nice sort of respite. But this is sort of a dark, moody show. But maybe that’s helpful, too, because at least people can think, well, I’m trapped in the house. It feels bad, but at least my life isn’t as bad as these characters. And also, as far as the quality of the show goes, I mean, you know, we’re very, very proud of it, for sure. But if you’re like me, when you’re trapped on an airplane, you’ve never seen a movie that was bad.”

The last season came out just as the pandemic swept the world. Lots of folks binged the show during that time period. It should be interesting to see if that is the case in 2022 with the final season.

Bateman continued on directing, “Yes. There’s sort of a muscle that you kind of grow from doing a bunch of acting for a long time. You kind of develop an ability to observe yourself while you’re actually still in it doing it. And that’s one of the things that enables or allows me to be able to do the acting and the directing at the same time, I think. I hope. I mean, you’d have to ask other people if that muscle is any good. But I have a pretty good idea about whether I’m communicating what I’m hoping to. And if I kind of clank it, I’ll kind of know it. And we’ll just do another take. I won’t check it.”

Now, Bateman is no longer just an actor. For instance, he directed episodes on the HBO hit The Outsider, based on the Stephen King novel. He is a man of many talents. His experience allows him to do those other things.

You can stream Season 4: Part 1 of Ozark on January 21 on Netflix.