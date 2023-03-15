‘Ozark’ Star Julia Garner Not Giving Up on Madonna Biopic Despite Major Roadblock

Ozark star Julia Garner still wants to play Madonna in a film about the singer-actress’ life despite a major roadblock. It appears that in January, Variety reported that Madonna’s film about her life was not moving forward in development at Universal Pictures. That’s despite Garner being cast in the lead role.



But there’s hope. There might still be a future for the film. It was set to be co-written, produced, and directed by Madonna, though. Garner, 29, revealed this news at the Vanity Fair Oscars party on Sunday. She is asked by Entertainment Tonight about a possibility of the movie being revisited at some point. Garner affirmed that hope for its future.

Julia Garner Stays Pretty Much Mum On Madonna Biopic

“I don’t want to tell too much,” she said when asked about what she wants fans to know about the potential biopic. “I’m gonna keep things…” Julia Garner started, before agreeing with ET’s Denny Directo that, “fingers crossed,” something would come of the film about the legendary pop star’s life story.

Reports indicate that Madonna, 64, still intends to make a movie about her life in the future. But she wants to focus on her newly announced tour for now.

Last June, news reports revealed that Garner had been offered the titular role in the film. “The Madonna project is in active development, and Julia Garner is the choice to play Madonna in the biopic,” a source close to the project told PEOPLE then.

Months Earlier, Madonna Announced That She Was About Done Writing Script

Months prior, Madonna announced that she was almost done writing the script in a deleted Instagram post. It followed the premiere of her Madame X concert documentary on Paramount+.

“Grateful for the success of Madame ❌, that my script is almost finished, and for the support of my beautiful children!” Madonna captioned a series of selfies They showed her sitting in front of her typed screenplay. The selfies in the post showed pages from the script, including two scenes that appeared to be from pivotal times in her career.

One looked to be from 1979. That’s when Madonna was the drummer of a band called Breakfast Club alongside Dan and Ed Gilroy. They played with her on the stage of CBGB in New York City. The other appeared to be from 1990, the year of her Blond Ambition World Tour, PEOPLE reports.

Despite the pause on production for the Madonna biopic, Julia Garner has had an eventful few months. She’s wrapped up this year’s awards season. She picked up a Golden Globe and her third Emmy Award, both for her role as Ruth Langmore in Netflix’s Ozark.