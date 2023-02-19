’Ozark’s Jason Bateman Finally Offers Clarity on Show’s Final Shot

At a recent panel, Ozark stars Jason Bateman and Julia Garner, along with show creator Chris Mundy shed light on the series finale. At the Netflix-hosted panel, Mundy explained that wrapping up filming on the last 14 episodes was a difficult endeavor. The main goal of exploring the Byrdes’ ambition to construct a myth and how it ended up becoming their “curse”, had to be kept in mind throughout this creative process.

A fair warning: major spoilers for the series finale of Ozark lie ahead. In the final two fatalities of the show, Ruth Langmore (Julia Garner) and then Mel Sattem (Adam Rothenberg), Bateman elucidated this thought: “the Byrdes have to pay a bill of some sort.” After they become responsible for Ruth’s death, the couple watches on as their son Jonah (Skylar Gaertner) takes out private investigator Mel Sattem.

Bateman pointed out that the Byrdes must confront the reality of “their son has become a murderer”. He believes Jonah now bears a figurative “scarlet letter”. Despite being released from captivity, the family is left with a sense of guilt. They have to grapple with blood on their hands.

The grand finale has incited a lively discussion about whether Jonah murdered his parents in tandem with the private investigator. Mundy said that ultimately, Jonah’s slaying of an official policeman was the Byrdes’ ultimate judgment and their final downfall. Of course, this served as their cursed destiny.

‘Ozark’s creator discusses killing off Jason Bateman’s favorite character

Mundy was astounded to hear that viewers found the ending scene of his movie inconclusive, as it fades out with no indication of who has been shot. Despite this lack of visual confirmation, audiences appear convinced that Jonah fired at his parents instead of Mel.

“Anyone’s free to think whatever they want, but in my mind, he absolutely shot Mel and Mel is dead. And that’s that,” Mundy explained. “I just didn’t want to see it. It was over. If you shot him then you’re in the blood and the guts… but the show was over. He did it.”

While the death of Mel was a source of contention among viewers, Ruth’s demise had an entirely different significance for the creator. Mundy struggled with how to finish the story of such a fan-favorite character. Mundy “didn’t sleep for a week or two.” He claimed he “would wake up at four in the morning.” In the end, Mundy came to accept that it was the right call for the show. Even if it hurt both cast and crew, as well as viewers.

“Ruth was almost a stronger character in death than she would have been if she was off living somewhere,” explained Mundy. “That was our hope for the show. As everyone’s favorite character — Jason’s favorite character, my favorite character — you just wanted to do it justice.”

Ozark has been a runaway success for Netflix over the span of its entire run. After releasing the final seven episodes, an astounding 78.4 million viewing hours were tallied in its premiere week, Deadline reports.