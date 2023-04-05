‘Ozark’s Laura Linney Recalls Worrying About Childhood Friend Brooke Shields

Actress Laura Linney recently appeared in childhood friend Brooke Shields’ new documentary, Pretty Baby, offering insights into the world of childhood fame and pain. Linney said she remembered feeling distinctly worried for her friend when Shields began appearing in national ad campaigns.

The Ozark alum, 59, also remembered she and Shields “ducking [for] cover” whenever Brooke’s alcoholic mother, Teri, came home in a drunken rage. Linney said she and others looked on as Shields’ mother turned her daughter into a sex symbol as a young teen.

Shields appeared nude in movies and photoshoots before turning 18 years old. At just 11 years old, she played a prostitute in Pretty Baby, a film which required her to kiss a grown man on the lips. At 15, she shot The Blue Lagoon, and then Endless Love. Both featured sex and nudity; and she also appeared scantily clad in a Calvin Klein denim advertisement campaign at the same age.

“The sort of whispers around the school, like ‘She’s gone to California,’ third graders, fourth graders like ‘Where’d she go?'” Linney recalled, noting that it was hard to understand the situation at such a young age. “And I would remember seeing the ad campaigns come in, like opening the paper and seeing her face, and it was hard to comprehend.”

“I just always remember thinking I hope she’s okay,” she added.

Laura Linney said visiting Brooke Shields’s home meant hiding from her drunk mother

Linney also remembered how charismatic Brooke’s mother Teri seemed one minute — before spiraling into a rage the next.

“When Teri was sober she was raucous and fun and loud and big and took up space,” she said. “And when she was not in a good way it was duck and cover.”

Shields knew how to manage her mother’s fits, though, and always sprang into action to defuse the situation, according to Linney.

“I would follow her lead, she would know what to do, how to do it, how to protect herself, what room to go into, what doors to lock,” Linney said. “We could both hear the keys would rattle. We would go to a room, we would make sure we were safe. Teri would come home very drunk and then we would wait until it got quiet, and then we would come out.

“You want to protect the people you love even if they’re deeply flawed and damaged and damaging.”

Teri Shields died in 2012, and Brooke said in the doc that she does not harbor ill-will towards her mother since she was so “insecure.” But that doesn’t mean Shields understands why her mother allowed Hollywood to exploit her as a girl.

“I don’t know why she thought it was all right. I don’t know.”