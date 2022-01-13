Ozzy Osbourne Wishes a Happy Birthday to Fellow Rocker Rob Zombie

Here’s a friendship that just makes a whole lot of sense: Black Sabbath’s Ozzy Osbourne and White Zombie’s Rob Zombie. You probably didn’t need to hear the band names to know that both have had major influences on the trajectory of Rock ‘n Roll, though.

Like any good friend, Ozzy Osbourne took to Twitter to wish his fellow rocker a happy birthday. That’s because today marks the heavy metal fiend’s 57th trip around the sun. The “Prince of Darkness” took a simple approach to this year’s celebratory tweet simply writing “Happy Birthday” alongside two photos. One of these photos includes Ozzy and his daughter Kelly beside Zombie at a booth, while the other includes Zombie in front of a giant promo poster for Ozzy’s twelfth studio album, “Ordinary Man.”

And that’s exactly what best buds do. They support each other no matter how many years might have gone by.

Check it out:

Rob Zombie Remembers the First Time He Ever Met Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne and Rob Zombie’s paths have intertwined a lot over the years with the two even touring together. But according to Rob Zombie, the first time they ever met was actually far before then and things got a little weird. But did you really expect anything less?

Zombie opened up about their first encounter in an interview with Apple’s Zane Lowe recently and says that he first met Ozzy at his own house. It went a little something like this:

“Ozzy’s great,” he started off. “I’ve known Ozzy for a long time. We toured together for the first time maybe 20 years ago, but I met him before. The first time I met Ozzy was really weird. I went to his house- I don’t remember why- and that was where I met him. At his house. And I thought, ‘Oh, there’s gonna be a bunch of people. My manager will be there, [his wife] Sharon will be there.’ And it ends up with just me and Ozzy by ourselves. I just met him and he’s like, ‘Oh, Rob. I wanna play you my new record.'”

He then goes on:

“So [Ozzy] puts on his new record. I think he’s gonna play one song maybe. [Instead,] he plays the whole album looking directly at me, singing most of it. And I’m simultaneously thinking ‘This is awesome’ and ‘This is so uncomfortable, I don’t know what to do.'”

Ozzy’s Other Quirky Habits

Another Rob once spoke out about Ozzy’s quirky habits backstage. At the end of the day, Rob Trujillo of Metallica says he keeps fond memories of their crab walks together. You can read about those shenanigans here.