ozzy-osbourne-recalls-living-next-door-to-meat-loaf-in-tribute-post

Since Meat Loaf’s death, many friends, fans, and artists alike have come forward to pay their tributes to the iconic singer. Ozzy Osbourne is among those that are reminiscing on good times with the singer, whose real name is Michael Lee Aday. He took to Twitter to talk about old times he had shared with the singer and actor.

“Three madmen living all in a row. @RealMeatLoaf, @Pat_Boone and Me. Who would ever believe that the 3 of us would have lived next door to each other. Rest well my friend, you will be sorely missed but never forgotten. #MeatLoaf,” Osbourne shared.

Three madmen living all in a row. @RealMeatLoaf, @Pat_Boone and Me. Who would ever believe that the 3 of us would have lived next door to each other. Rest well my friend, you will be sorely missed but never forgotten. #MeatLoaf — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) January 22, 2022

Mitt Romney, Piers Morgan, and Others Remembering Meat Loaf

Other stars have also shared some of their favorite memories with Meat Loaf on Twitter. For example, Boy George tweeted, “RIP Meatloaf. Love and prayers to all his family and close friends. He once turned me upside down in a Chinese Restaurant in St Johns Wood.” Another one of the singer’s entertainment industry friends shared: “Farewell to an icon of the 70’s. Ain’t no doubt about it, ‘We were doubly blessed’ by his talents.”

Of course, Meat Loaf is known for many things – from his iconic best-selling album Bat Out Of Hell to his roles in cult-classic movies like The Rocky Horror Picture Show and Fight Club. He’s portrayed a lot of different characters over the years. However, there’s one thing that all of his friends can agree on: he was a “softie.” His friends praised how kindhearted the late singer was. “He was passionate. A softie. Kind. And talented as hell. And he was my friend. My heart is broken into a million pieces. RIP my friend, Meat Loaf,” shared Marlee Matlin.

“A gentle-hearted powerhouse rockstar forever and ever,” said Adam Lambert. “You were so kind. Your music will always be iconic. I’m sure you’re singing concerts in the great beyond. Rest In Peace sir.”

Other celebs such as Bonnie Tyler and Cher also shared their condolences.

The Late Singer Was Surrounded By Family In His Final Moments

An official cause of death for Meat Loaf has not yet been released. The singer died at 74. However, he was very vocal about any health issues he had in the past. For example, he had tried to tour recently and eventually had to cancel because of back pain. As a result, he underwent several back surgeries, which ended up making the problem worse. The news of Meat Loaf’s death was originally shared via his Facebook account. The post didn’t give much information, except that he had passed and spent his last hours surrounded by those who meant the most to him.

“Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side. Daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours,” the post read.