Ozzy Osbourne Reveals He’s ‘Gotta Get Out There’ Again After Saying He Was Done Touring

It’s only been a few weeks since Ozzy Osbourne announced that his touring days are over due to a spinal injury—and staying away from the crowds is already driving him “nuts.”

The Black Sabbath frontman recently chatted with Billy Morrison on SiriusXM’s Ozzy’s Boneyard show, and he admitted that he’s dying to get back on the stage, but it’s simply not an option.

“If I can ever get back to where I can tour again, fine,” he told Morrison. “But right now, if you said to me, ‘Can you go on the road in a month?’ I couldn’t say ‘yes.’ I mean, if I could tour I’d tour. But right now I can’t book tours because right now, I don’t think I could pull them off.”

Ozzy Osbourne Announces He’s Too ‘Weak’ to Tour

The 74-year-old shared his heartbreaking news with fans on Feb. 1 with an Instagram post. In it, he revealed that he had tried “three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently,[a] groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) treatment” to fix the injury he sustained about four years ago. However, none of it worked.

Because of the failed procedures, Ozzy Osbourne and his doctors decided he is too “weak” to return to live performances. But despite his seeming permanent retirement, it doesn’t look like he’s lost all hope.

“If the doctor said to me today, ‘Oh, you can tour.’ It would take another six months to get it together, you know? The only thing I’ve got that keeps me going is making records,” he continued. “But I can’t do that forever. I gotta get out there.”

It has been years since Black Sabbath hit the road, but the spinal injury isn’t the only issue that sidelines its lead singer. Ozzy Osbourne has also been quietly battling Parkinson’s Disease since 2003. It wasn’t until 2020 that he revealed the diagnosis.

“I’ve been working my guts out to try and get back on my feet,” Osbourne added. “I’ve come to the point where [my wife] Sharon says to me, ‘You know what, the truth of the matter, you can’t keep booking tours and failing, canceling.”

Osbourne originally had high hopes for his health after scheduling surgery in 2022 to remove and realigned pins in his back and neck. But the procedure wasn’t successful enough to get him back on stage for a European spring tour he had on his schedule. So he was forced to cancel the entire event.