‘Partridge Family’ Star Shirley Jones Described How She Differs from Character

Sometimes, you watch a TV show and think the character is the person. That’s not the case with The Partridge Family star Shirley Jones.

Jones, who played Shirley Partridge on the popular 1970s ABC sitcom, did talk about how she, as a person, is different from her character. The actress would do this in an interview featured by Best Life.

“This is a television show, this is not real life,” the movie and TV star told the Television Academy Foundation. “There was a lot of Shirley Partridge that was me, but there’s also a lot that wasn’t.

“A lot of kids said, ‘I grew up with you, and I wanted my mom to be just like you and I wanted to come and live with you and be in the band,'” Jones says. “It’s nice, but I always felt sorry for these kids because obviously there’s something lacking in their life.”

‘Partridge Family’ Star Would Release Memoir Where She Talks About Real Life

The Partridge Family star did have a little bit of family in the show’s cast. David Cassidy, who played Keith Partridge, was her stepson from her marriage to theater-TV star Jack Cassidy. He would become an international superstar from the TV show that ran between 1970-74.

Jones’ career also included turns in classic movies like Carousel, Elmer Gantry, The Music Man, and The Courtship of Eddie’s Father. Besides Jack Cassidy, Jones also was married to comedian Marty Ingels. She’s 87 years old and a few years ago, released a memoir about her own life. She shares personal stories and anecdotes there, which make it quite clear that Jones, indeed, was different from her TV role.

Jones Once Set Co-Star Danny Bonaduce Straight While On Show’s Set

With a professional resume’ that is solid, it would appear that The Partridge Family co-stars would understand that work is work. Show up, suit up, and play your part.

Back then, a certain someone named Danny Bonaduce wasn’t on the same page as the actress. Whoops! Yeah, so Jones, in that book Shirley Jones: A Memoir, writes about a moment when milk provided a message.

“Once, when he was getting too big for his boots, we all ganged up on him and convinced Susan (Dey) to pour a pitcher of milk over his head, just to put him in his place,” she writes. “That incident found its way into a subsequent episode of ‘The Partridge Family,’ in which we did exactly the same to David for the identical reason.”

Cassidy said in his book that Bonaduce was getting “too snotty and out of hand” when recalling the milk moment. Bonaduce also admitted later on that he was being a bit of an a** at that moment.