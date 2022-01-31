‘Partridge Family’ Star Shirley Jones Explained Why Show Had an Early End

Shirley Jones probably was the country’s most popular single mom when she starred on The Partridge Family.

The show told the story of a widowed mother raising her five kids. Here was the twist. The Partridge Family traveled the country in a flashy, multi-colored bus as they performed sugary pop songs. Americans loved to watch these types of light and funny comedies.

In fact, ABC devoted its Friday primetime lineup to these kind of frothy shows, stacking the night with The Brady Bunch, The Partridge Family, Room 222, The Odd Couple and Love American Style.

But The Partridge Family ended after four fun years. The series turned David Cassidy (Keith Partridge) into a worldwide pop star. And Susan Dey (Laurie Partridge) had a nice TV career into the 1980s playing an attorney on L.A. Law. The rest of the cast never came close to the fame they enjoyed in the early 1970s.

Jones, who has an Academy Award in her trophy case, talked about why the show ended during an interview in 2005 with the Television Academy Foundation.

“It was the beginning of a new kind of television,” Jones said. “We were going to be opposite All in the Family and as you and I both know, that was a very different kind of family. I mean, that was the beginning of reality television… they just felt that we couldn’t compete.”

ABC moved the show from Friday to Saturday night. As Jones said, it played opposite of All in the Family, but also Emergency! It dropped from a top 20 show in viewership to No. 78.

Plus, if The Partridge Family continued, it probably would have to do without David Cassidy, who also was her real-life stepson. Posters of David Cassidy and Donny Osmond decorated the rooms of teens and tweens across the country.

“I think David at this point in time had had it on the show,” Jones said. “I think David wanted to go out and do his own thing. He was now a big, big teen idol and he wanted to go out and do more concerts. He wanted to do a different kind of music than just The Partridge Family kind of music. They made the decision with those two things in mind.”

Two years into The Partridge Family run, Rolling Stone ran a cover devoted to David Cassidy. The pop star posed in the nude for the cover, although the magazine cropped the photo just under Cassidy’s navel. Cassidy’s concerts were sellouts and his popularity definitely was more intense than the show’s.

About that Partridge Family music. You might not remember a plot from any of the episodes. After all, it’s been almost a half-century since the show left the air. However, fans of a certain age still can hum along with “I Think I Love You,” the most-played pop song in the country in 1970. And they probably can sing along with theme song “C’mon Get Happy.”