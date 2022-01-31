‘Partridge Family’ Star Shirley Jones Opened Up About Opportunities Becoming More Limited

Success for an actress can be both a blessing and a curse. For star Shirley Jones of The Partridge Family, she learned about the latter.

Jones played matriarch Shirley Partridge on the sitcom for its entire four-season run. Usually, opportunities for someone like Jones, who had success also in the movies, would open up. But the actress found out that they became more limited.

We get a little more insight into this part of her amazing life thanks to an article from Best Life. Jones herself addressed the matter in a 2009 interview with The Vancouver Sun.

‘Partridge Family’ Actress Knew That Taking Role Would Have Risk To It

“The problem with Partridge—though it was great for me and gave me an opportunity to stay home and raise my kids,” Jones says. “When my agents came to me and presented it to me, they said if you do a series and it becomes a hit show, you will be that character for the rest of your life and your film career will go into the toilet, which is what happened.”

The Partridge Family highlighted the musical and comedic hijinx of this family of musicians. Among the cast, besides Jones, were David Cassidy, Susan Dey, Danny Bonaduce, and Dave Madden. As hard as it might be to believe an actress as accomplished as Jones could not get a movie role, it did work out that way.

But the show ended after four seasons. Why did ABC pull the plug on the show? Jones talks about it.

Show Ended After Four Seasons Due to Being Placed In Tough Saturday Night Spot

“It was the beginning of a new kind of television,” Jones said in an interview with the Television Academy Foundation. “We were going to be opposite All in the Family [on Saturday night] and as you and I both know, that was a very different kind of family. I mean, that was the beginning of reality television… they just felt that we couldn’t compete.”

Also, there was a real chance that David Cassidy, Jones’ stepson, was bolting the show. At this time, he was a bonafide star in his own right. A teen idol of the highest regard.

“I think David at this point in time had had it on the show,” Jones said in the Television Academy interview. “I think David wanted to go out and do his own thing. He was now a big, big teen idol and he wanted to go out and do more concerts. He wanted to do a different kind of music than just The Partridge Family kind of music. They made the decision with those two things in mind.”