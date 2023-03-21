Pat Sajak Pays Touching Tribute to Exiting ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Producer

Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak headed out to Twitter on Monday to wish a touching goodbye to longtime producer Jackie Lamatis. She worked with the show’s contestants for many years. Sajak pens a heartfelt goodbye to his friend. Let’s take a look and see what he wrote down here.

So sorry to learn that contestant co-producer Jackie Lamatis has left our show after more than 30 years. She’s a dear friend, and her work with our players was absolutely amazing. She will be sorely missed, but I know a lot of good things and happy times lie ahead. — Pat Sajak (@PatOnWheel) March 20, 2023

The comments section was filled with well-wishes for Lamatis. One person named Patrick wrote, “She was a pleasure to talk with when I was a contestant! Wishing her well!” Another person said, “Oh no that’s sad to hear. Jackie is incredibly amazing and super nice and helpful. Made all of the contestants feel special and was always willing to help. Wishing her the absolute best in her future journey!” Tony Harrison, who said he was a contestant on Wheel of Fortune, also had some kind words to say about Lamatis. He wrote, “This is such sad news. Jackie was amazing at what she did in every aspect. She made all of us as contestants feel like celebrities for a day, and prepared us all to do our best on the show. Best wishes Jackie on whatever is next.”

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Tenderly Remembers Her Grandparents On The Show

Sometimes, Wheel of Fortune can provide tender moments between contestants. One such moment happened recently when a contestant mentioned that she used to watch the show with her grandparents. “I used to watch this show when I was a kid with my grandparents, my granny and my bumpa. They’re no longer with us,” a contestant named Taylor said. “But I’m here as a tribute to them.” Pat Sajak replied, “I hear that a lot, and it’s nice to hear it from you. Thanks for being here.”

Meanwhile, Pat Sajak recently found himself in the middle of another mess on the show. Apparently, he made fun of a contestant’s phobia of fish. A contestant named Ashley suffers from Ichthyophobia, or fear of fish. Sajak said, according to Fox News, “You don’t like fish. You don’t like to eat them, you don’t like to swim with them?” Ashley said, “Nothing, nothing at all. If they’re on a plate or in the water, I don’t want to be near them.” Pat asked for a backstory about the fish phobia, but Ashley said it’s a long story. Later on in the show, Sajak presented Ashley with a fake fish. That might have been taking things a little too far.

Sajak also recently snapped at a contestant for lurching toward the wheel too soon. Contestant Mary Ann Hotaling put her hands on a $1 million wedge after a lucky spin. Pat Sajak, though, was in no mood to play around with the fun times. “No, no, no, ba-ba-bo-bop!” Sajak said.