Patrick Warburton of ‘Seinfeld’ and ‘Family Guy’ Fame Stands Up to Cancel Culture: ‘It’s a Mess’

Patrick Warburton isn’t a household name, but he’s got a face (and a voice) that’s probably been in your household before. The entertainment industry vet has played “Puddy” on Seinfeld, voiced paraplegic cop Joe Swanson on Family Guy, and has long been the signature voice of the “Soarin’ Around the World” ride at California Adventure Parks.

Warburton has seen all sorts of entertainment trends come and go, but he considers ‘cancel culture’ one of the least useful of them all. And he’s tired of apologizing for jokes delivered years or even decades ago that may offend someone today.

“There’s always, you know, the way things change, and this and that… what would fly today? What flew yesterday can’t fly today,” he exclusively told Fox News Digital. “I used to apologize for being on Family Guy. And I apologize no more because this world is a horrible native satire. Everybody takes themselves too seriously, and… I think in many ways become an overwhelming mess. But we need humor in our lives, and we need love and humor, acceptance. It’s all rather simple.”

He also pointed out that younger versions of himself struggled with the same issue of taking himself too seriously. While filming Seinfeld, which Warburton said is in “perpetual syndication” because the jokes “stand the test of time,” the actor admitted that he avoided Jerry Seinfeld on set during his 10-episode run.

“The reason being I just didn’t want to stick my foot in my mouth or say something stupid,” Warburton said in 2016. “I wanted to hit my marks. I wanted to get the laughs. And I wanted him to say, ‘I like that Puddy character, let’s bring him back.’

“I didn’t want to ask any dumb questions … I just wanted to stay out of his way.”

Warburton said that Seinfeld was so popular, that even his short stint on the show led to some typecasting later in his career

Now with the clarity that comes from age and experience on his side, Warburton decided to no longer worry as much about what others think of him or need from him. He said he tries not to take himself too seriously while he focuses on the things that make him happy.

One such passion he’s found with age has been golf — specifically, his celebrity golf tournament called The Warburton, which raises millions for St. Jude Research Hospital each year.

“So, golf is the great common denominator. You’ve got your musicians, your sport, your athletes, your actors and your business people,” he said. “Everybody says play golf. I found, you know, golf with so many musician friends I have is that if you’ve survived addiction, and you’ve gotten to the other end of that, you end up playing golf every day of your life.

“I know so many musicians play golf every day of life, starting with Alice Cooper, and it’s a healthy addiction. They play golf. They go watch TV, go to bed, wake up, repeat. I’ve met so many musicians through golf.”