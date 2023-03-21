Paul Grant, ‘Star Wars’ and ‘Harry Potter’ Star, Dead at 56

Paul Grant, who starred in the Star Wars and Harry Potter franchises, has reportedly passed away at the age of 56 after he collapsed At a King’s Cross train station in London last Thursday (March 16th).

According to Fox News, Paul Grant was immediately transported to a nearby hospital after he collapsed at the train station. However, he was pronounced brain-dead not too long after. “My dad was [a] legend, bless him,” Grant’s daughter Sophie Jayne told the media outlet. “Everyone loved him.”

Fox News further reports that Grant portrayed an Ewok in Return of the Jedi. He then played a goblin who worked at Gringotts Wizarding Bank in Diagon Alley of the 2001 film Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. Other films he was in were Labyrinth, Legend, and Willow.

Following the death of her father, Sophie told The Sun that she was devastated after his life support machine was turned off on Sunday (March 19th). “He always brought a smile and laughter to everyone’s face,” she explained. “He loved his daughters and son and his girlfriend Maria very much.”

Paul Grant’s girlfriend Maria then stated he was the love of her life. “Life is never going to be the same without him,” she said.

Paul Grant was last seen in February at King’s Cross Station while doing a candid interview for the Revelation 22:13 YouTube channel. It was the same station he was found in last Thursday.

Grant was notably survived by his girlfriend Maria Dwyer as well as two daughters, son, stepchildren, and grandchildren.

Paul Grant Opened Up About His Battle With Drugs & Alcohol During His Final Interview

Mirror reports that during his final interview, Paul Grant revealed that he had been struggling with drugs as well as alcohol. He admitted to spending all the money he earned from successful roles on sex workers and drugs.

“I was in Legend, Star Wars, Labyrinth, all those you name it I’ve done it,” Grant explained. “And what did I do? Sex drugs and rock ’n’ roll. A good life, but I blew my money.”

Paul Grant further explained that he had been drinking “too much” and he needed to stop. He also told the Mirror in 2014 that work dried up for him and he struggled hard after his marriage came to an end. “I’ve been on cocaine and it has just got worse,” he said at the time. “I’m drinking and smoking what I can get. I’m all right but I do need help.”

Grant went on to add that he had a family before the collapse of his marriage. “I was married, now I’m divorced. I’ve lost everything. I’ve not got anything, my things, pictures, clothes are all over the place. I don’t know what I want at the moment. I had money, I blew it all, I spent it on drugs and prostitutes. I’ve spent a lot of money on drugs and prostitutes, money from the films.”