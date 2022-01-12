Paul Newman Was Jealous of James Dean and Marlon Brando: Here’s Why

Actor Paul Newman was the man of Hollywood in his time. He earned the title of Hollywood star of the Sixties and Seventies cinema.

But apparently, the Exodus actor harbored some jealousy towards two of his fellow 20th-century movie stars, James Dean and Marlon Brandon.

Before his death in 2008 at the age of 83, he’d been recording his life and career from 30 years before. Newman grew tired of unauthorized biographies and rumors about his private life. This inspired him to record his life on tape.

As time went on, everyone forgot about the tape and it made a home for itself in a basement laundry room. Eventually, his family teased the content of the recording.

According to The New York Times, the late actor’s family is planning to turn his recordings into a memoir. This fall, the recordings are to be published by Knopf and will include interviews from family and friends. These recordings also explore the jealousy he harbored for the other two male actors.

In the mid-1950s, Slap Shot actor missed out on co-starring with the latter as his twin-brother Aron Trask in East of Eden.

Paul Newman also earned the role of the last-minute replacement for the Rebel Without a Cause star in a live TV broadcast of Our Town. Following Dean’s sudden death at 24 in 1955, he replaced him as a boxer in a TV adaptation of Ernest Hemingway’s The Battler. But this happened more than once to the late actor.

We doubt that even today, some of Hollywood’s biggest stars don’t envy their competitors.

Paul Newman: Meet the Late Actor’s Wife and Kids

Although Paul Newman became well known through films, he was also a big name in his family. The actor fathered two daughters, Susan and Stephanie, and one son named Scott with his first wife, Jackie Witte.

Scott stared in films like Breakheart Pass, The Towering Inferno, and Fraternity Row. He died from a drug overdose in 1978 at 28-years-old. After Scott’s passing, his father started the Scott Newman Center for drug abuse prevention to honor him.

Susan makes documentary films. She also has a few credits on Broadway including I Wanna Hold Your Hand and had a small role in Slap Shot with her father. She is a co-producer and Emmy-nominee for the telefilm The Shadow Box.

Newman and his second wife, actress Joanne Woodward were married for 50 years until his death. The two were parents to three daughters, Elinor “Nell” Teresa, Melissa “Lissy” Stewart, and Claire “Clea” Olivia.

Elinor is a former child actress. Now she is an environmentalist, biologist, and owner of the organic food and pet food company called Neman’s Own Organics.

Melissa is an artist and singer. She stared in the film Mr. & Mrs. Bridge as well as other roles.

Well, Outsiders, is anyone planning to grab the late actor’s memoir when it comes out this fall? We couldn’t be more excited!