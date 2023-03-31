Paul Walker’s ‘Fast & Furious’ Car Headed to Auction

The Fast & Furious car driven by the late Paul Walker is going to be up for auction at auction house Bonhams. It will be a blue 2000 Nissan Skyline R34 GT-R. Walker’s character drove the car in the franchise’s fourth movie, 2009’s Fast & Furious. Bonhams plans to hold a standalone online sale for the car and it will last from April 28 through May 5. It will be a Purple Paddle Lot auction, which means there will be restricted bidding and strict bid verification checks.

Walker made his name in movies like Varsity Blues and She’s All That. Yet it was not until he appeared in 2001’s The Fast & The Furious as Brian O’Conner that he became a household name. That film would start up one of the biggest movie franchises in the world. Walker went on to star in five more films in the series. He died in a car accident in 2013.

Paul Walker Appeared As Brian O’Conner In ‘Fast & Furious’ Movies

The lot description provided by the auction house indicates that the Nissan featured prominently in the film. It first appears when O’Conner is in an FBI impound lot to decide which car to drive for a high-stakes street race. O’Conner chose the Bayside Blue Nissan and subsequently speeds it through Los Angeles’ Koreatown. But he eventually gets pushed out of the race by his car-loving buddy Dom. The car gets driven for criminal activity later on when they use it to smuggle drugs across the Mexican border. Then it is blown up in a classic Fast & Furious climax.

Now, six replica Skyline stunt cars were used to film the Fast & Furious action scenes. They were non-turbo base specification Skyline GT-R models made to look like the real thing using East Bear body kits. For in-car shots, a cut-out body “buck” car was mounted on a trailer and embellished to imitate the real Skyline GT-R, per ScreenRant.

Skyline GT-R Was Converted To Walker’s Specifications

Similar to the car modding they’re doing for Fast X, the Skyline up for auction was converted and modified to Walker’s precise specifications. This special customization included custom racing bucket seats, which remain in the position Walker left them in. The Nissan Skyline GT-R is regarded as one of the greatest Japanese cars due to its performance and slick design. So the fact that this one is also a piece of cinematic history only adds to the allure. Potential bidders have been advised to contact Bonhams as soon as possible regarding the famous Fast & Furious car.