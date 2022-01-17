‘Pawn Stars’: What Is Chumlee’s Net Worth?

Ever since the show got off the ground, Pawn Stars funnyman Austin Chumlee Russell has been there. And, it’s made him a lot of money.

Before the show started on History Channel, Chumlee was just a pawnshop employee. Now, he is not just a reality TV star, but also a businessman. The last 10+ years have been very good to him. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Chumlee is worth $5 million.

Also, according to the site, the Pawn Stars personality makes $25,000 per episode. Maybe with the results from Frank Fritz missing at American Pickers Chum can get himself a little more when he renegotiates his contract? The Pickers have not had promising ratings this season.

Back in 1982, Chumlee was born in Henderson, Nevada. While he was growing up, he befriended Rick Harrison’s son, Corey. They became best friends and the rest is pretty much history. Rick and his dad Richard ‘Old Man’ Harrison opened up the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in 1989. After doing their show for 10 years, the Harrisons and Chumlee have become household names.

When Chum isn’t entertaining on Pawn Stars he is usually posting something goofy on his Instagram. He has a taste for sneakers and streetwear and often posts his outfits for followers and fans. One of the things that Chumlee was most proud of recently was his Christmas outfit. He has a sweater that he has worn for many years in a row. He made sure to show it off over on his Instagram for the holidays.

Having a job with Rick and being on Pawn Stars doesn’t sound like too bad of a gig. Chum works with his best friend, makes quite a bit of money, and gets to buy all of the sneaks and hoodies that he wants!

Pawns Stars Flubbed NASCAR Fact About Dale Sr.

Since Pawn Stars is on History Channel, they often have little pop-up facts. They aren’t anything big most of the time it is just quick trivia or dates. However, there are times when they don’t get things right. It has to be the nightmare of copywriters everywhere to have a big error slip by and get thrown into the final product.

During an episode of Pawn Stars that featured a racing jacket from none other than Dale Earnhardt Sr., the show had a major mistake. The little pop-up came on the screen and it listed Earnhardt’s date of birth and the date of his death. However, instead of making the location the Daytona 500 on the card, they marked it as the Indy 500.

That was a big yikes moment for the show. Pawn Stars is usually great with quick facts and fun tidbits of information. At the end of the day, we all make mistakes.