‘1883’s Rita Wilson Shares Touching Tribute to Husband Tom Hanks on His Birthday

Tom Hanks is celebrating his 66th birthday on Saturday! He’s been married to Rita Wilson for 34 of those years. The 1883 star shared a tribute to her husband via Instagram.

“Happy Birthday !!!!! Love you so much and every day,” Rita Wilson captioned the post.

Plenty of other notable well-wishers hopped in the comments to send their best to a Hollywood icon.

“Happy birthday to Tom, we have the same birthday!!!” said award-winning producer Dave Cobb.

“Happy Birthday to Tom,” added country music singer Suzy Bogguss.

“Awwww there he is! Happy Birthday Tom!” Yola chimed in.

“Happy Birthday Tom!!!” added LL Cool J.

Tom Hanks posted a selfie of his own to mark the occasion.

“Big day. Grateful. How old is this dude? Hanx,” he captioned the photo.

Tom Hanks is riding high on the success of his role as Colonel Tom Parker in Elvis. The role was one that director Baz Luhrmann knew was a perfect fit for Hanks, but it took some convincing.

“Baz said, ‘There would’ve been no Colonel Tom Parker without Elvis. And there certainly would’ve been no Elvis without Colonel Tom Parker,'” Hanks said of the conversation that led to the role. “And when he said that, I said, ‘Oh, well, okay, now that’s brand new.'”

It took Tom Hanks five hours each day in makeup to transform into the character.

Tom Hanks Offers Advice to Younger Co-Star

He’s learned a lot in his 66 years, to be sure. In Elvis, his titular co-star was portrayed by 30-year-old Austin Butler. Butler is a relatively new face to the big screen, and Hanks had some great advice for Butler on his blossoming career.

“He saw that I was all consumed,” Butler told Entertainment Weekly. “And his advice to me was, ‘Every day, even if it’s 10 minutes, read a little bit of a book that has nothing to do with the job. Replenish yourself and remind yourself of other things that are happening.’ That’s something I’ve tried to take on.”

Hanks praised Butler’s remarkable work ethic in portraying the legendary musician. He noted that Butler’s commitment to training, choreography and accent work was incredible.

“You can’t be fast about trying to become Elvis Presley,” Tom Hanks said. “You can only do it bit by bit, day after day, until you arrive.”

Next up for Hanks is a real-life adaptation of the Disney classic Pinocchio. Hanks will portray Geppetto. He’ll star alongside Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Lorraine Bracco and Keegan-Michael Key. The film is slated for a September release. It will presumably open in theaters before moving to Disney+.