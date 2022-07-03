‘1883’ Star LaMonica Garrett Catches Up With ‘Top Gun: Maverick’s Miles Teller and Chris Pratt at UFC Fight

LaMonica Garrett, who stars as Thomas in the Yellowstone prequel 1883, had a fun night last night. The actor took to Instagram to post two selfies with actors Chris Pratt and Miles Teller.

In the first selfie, Garrett posts with Miles Teller. Teller is the star of Top Gun: Maverick, which has been breaking records left and right since its release in May. He captioned the post, “Miles Teller in the building! #ufc276.”

In the next picture, Garrett poses with Chris Pratt of Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World fame. In his caption, LaMonica Garrett writes, “@prattprattpratt in the building. @terminallistpv all episodes streaming now on @primevideo #theterminallist.”

LaMonica Garrett and Chris Pratt star in a new Amazon Prime Video series called The Terminal List. The show is based on a Jack Carr novel. The Terminal List follows Chris Pratt’s character Lt. Commander James Reece after returning home to his family. He returns home to his family only after his covert operation goes awry and his platoon of Navy SEALs are ambushed. Reece comes back home to devastating, conflicting memories of the occurrence and questions of his responsibility. As the series unfolds, Reece uncovers a plot against him that endangers himself and those around him.

Recently, LaMonica Garrett took to Instagram to share a sneak peek of the series. Garrett will star as Commander Bill Cox on the show. Let’s take a look at LaMonica Garrett’s interesting career before starring in shows like 1883.

LaMonica Garrett’s Interesting Career Path

Garrett hasn’t always been an actor. Before landing his breakout role as Deputy Sheriff Cane in Sons of Anarchy, Garrett hadn’t acted much. In fact, Garrett had just two television appearances before landing the role as Deputy Sheriff Cane. First, in back in 2002, Garrett was a contestant on the show Dog Eat Dog. He waited another six years before returning to television screens. In his first acting role, Garrett was cast as Jerome in one episode of One Tree Hill called “Sympathy for the Devil.”

LaMonica Garrett was a football player before acting. He first played at a junior college in Los Angeles as a linebacker. Then, he moved across the country to Ohio to play at Central State University. At one point, he was the team’s leading tackler. Despite having workouts with the Detroit Lions and the then-St. Louis Rams post-graduation, he was never picked up by an NFL team.

He moved back to Los Angeles to pursue a career in acting and entertainment. While there, he began playing Slamball, a hybrid sport between football and basketball. It also involves the use of trampolines. His time as a Slamball star led to his guest appearances on shows like One Tree Hill and CSI: Miami.

Eventually, he landed his major role in Sons of Anarchy, and his career took off from there. Since then, he’s played in Designated Survivor, Primal, 1883, and different films in the Arrowverse.