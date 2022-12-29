‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Actor Tyler Sanders Cause of Death, Autopsy Report Released

Last summer, actor Tyler Sanders, known for roles in series like 9-1-1: Lone Star and Fear the Walking Dead, died. He was just 18 years old at the time. Officials previously revealed a suspected cause of death. However, a new report confirms Sanders died due to the effects of fentanyl.

According to TMZ, the medical examiner reports that Tyler Sanders’ death was accidental. He was found on June 16th in his Los Angeles home after a friend reported to authorities that the actor had been using fentanyl the night before. Per the outlet, Sanders had a history of drug use prior to his death. When authorities arrived at the actor’s home, the news outlet states they found a plastic straw and white powder in the room in which he died.

Per the autopsy report, the night prior to his death, Tyler Sanders had told a friend he was using fentanyl. After sending the text, the report says Sanders never answered any later messages or phone calls.

The outlet further stated that while the ME’s report mentioned no evidence of medical problems following the autopsy, he did have a history of serious drug use. Aside from fentanyl, Tyler Sanders had also previously used heroin, cocaine, LSD, mushrooms, and Xanax. Authorities, upon arriving at the actor’s home where he lived alone, found illicit drugs in his bathroom.

Looking Back At Tyler Sanders’ Acting Career

Following his death on June 16th, Tyler Sanders’ representative, Pedro Tapia, issued a statement describing the late actor as a good kid from a good family. Though the Fear the Walking Dead star was only 18 at the time of his death, he had a long career in acting, landing his first gig at just 10 years old.

In addition to the aforementioned TV series, Tyler Sanders also appeared in ABC’s hit drama, The Rookie. He featured in episode six of the very sister season, playing the son of a troubled cop.

Prior to his premature death, the actor had also already received an Emmy. He saw recognition for his work as Leo in the Amazon series, Just Add Magic: Mystery City. He additionally appeared in multiple shorts, pilots, and other TV shows, even having worked alongside actress Leah Rimini during a 2017 pilot.

Since his death, fans have flocked to Instagram, mourning his loss in the comments following his final post.

One follower wrote beneath a photo of the actor in a stylish blue suit, “You left the world too soon. You’ll be missed.”

Other fans spoke out about the drug problem rampant in the United States. They mourned, “It’s a shame that this young man died just five days after this picture was taken…Another young life taken by a drug overdose!”