911 Call Reveals Gruesome Details of Jeremy Renner’s Snowplow Accident

According to a 911 call, actor Jeremy Renner was “completely crushed” when a snowplow ran over him this week. The report comes from a 911 call log obtained by TMZ on Wednesday. Renner, 51, was reportedly heard moaning in the background during the call. He was having “extreme difficulty” when breathing. That was due to his chest collapsing and upper torso being crushed. Renner also suffered from heavy bleeding, per the call log gotten by TMZ, Page Six reports.

Details about the call log cannot be confirmed at this time. That’s the word from the public information officer at the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office. The person told Page Six that the agency has not released the 911 call yet.

Jeremy Renner Was ‘Run Over’ By Large Piece Of Snow Removal Equipment

Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam did say at a press conference on Tuesday that Renner was “run over” by an “extremely large piece of snow removal equipment.” It weighs “at least 14,330 pounds” and is called a PistenBully.

When the accident happened, a neighbor of Renner’s who is a doctor put a tourniquet on his leg until paramedics arrived. Renner, who stars in Hawkeye, got airlifted from the mountain. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was treated for his injuries.

Now, the accident happened on Sunday. At that time, Renner’s representative shared in a statement that his client was in “critical but stable condition.” That was after Jeremy Renner sustained injuries in “a weather-related accident while plowing snow.” The representative also informed PEOPLE that Renner, a two-time Oscar nominee, “suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries.”

Renner Receives Scalp Massage While In ICU From Accident

“Thank you all for your kind words,” Jeremy Renner captioned a photo of himself appearing all bruised up via Instagram. “Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.” At this time, it is not clear how long Renner’s recovery will take place.

Meanwhile, earlier on Thursday, Renner shared an update from his hospital bed. He took to Twitter to show people that he was doing somewhat better. In the caption, he wrote, “A “not no great” ICU DAY turned to amazing spa day with my sis and mama. Thank you sooooo much.” A video shows Renner speaking a little bit. He’s getting a scalp massage, too. Nothing lifts one’s spirit like getting one of those in tough times.