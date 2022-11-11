Aaron Carter’s 911 Call Audio Revealed

Select pieces of the 911 call audio at the house of singer Aaron Carter have now been revealed to the public. TMZ reported that it got a police audio clip of the moment that the housekeeper found Carter unresponsive inside his bathtub Saturday morning. She frantically called 911. “I’m calling about Aaron,” a voice on the clip said. “I was just calling to see if there’s any way you guys could send an officer to go check on him?”

Now, the 911 operator is heard on the audio clip that FIRE/EMS units were needed at Carter’s home for a “female yelling.” A cryptic reference was made about “in the tub.” Yet when paramedics finally did get to the home, Carter was dead. Authorities continue to work on the case. No official cause of death has been released at this time. But the outlet stated that its law enforcement sources are looking into Carter’s past drug use.

Aaron Carter Fiance Asked For Privacy At This Time

Melanie Martin, who was Carter’s fiancé, told TMZ, “My fiancé Aaron Carter has passed away. I love Aaron with all my heart and it’s going to be a journey to raise a son without a father. Please respect the privacy of my family as we come to terms with the loss of someone we love greatly. We are still in the process of accepting this unfortunate reality. Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated.”

Carter found fame and fortune in the late 1990s as a pop singer. He released four studio albums, starting with his self-titled debut album in 1997. He was just 9 years old at the time. Nick Carter, Aaron’s brother, headed over to Instagram and left a tribute to his brother.

“My heart has been broken today,” Nick Carter wrote. “Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held onto the hope, that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed.

“Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss,” Carter wrote. “But the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here. I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz., now you get a chance to finally have some peace you could never find here on earth….God, Please take care of my baby brother.” People maybe will want to track down and listen to his music in light of his death.