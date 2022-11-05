Aaron Carter Dead at 34

Singer and rapper Aaron Carter has died at the age of 34.

According to TMZ, Carter was found dead in his Lancaster, CA, home on Saturday, Nov. 5. Several sources shared that his body was found in his bathtub.

Law enforcement told the publication that 911 dispatchers received a call around 11 AM saying that the singer had drowned. At this time, homicide detectives are on the scene.

There is no further information and police have not said whether there is evidence of foul play. But it’s important to note that it’s standard procedure for police to look into all such deaths as possible homicides.

TMZ obtained pictures from the scene that shows Carter’s home surrounded by Sherrif vehicles and yellow tape. Multiple publications have reached out to the singer’s rep, but there has been no communication.

Aaron Carter is survived by his brother Nick, six other siblings and his son Prince, who turns one later this month.

This is a developing story.