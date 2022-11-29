Aaron Carter Death Certificate, New Details Revealed

On November 5th, police discovered singer-songwriter Aaron Carter dead in his bathtub following a 911 call about a possible drowning. Though an autopsy was conducted, his cause of death was deferred pending additional tests. It’s suspected, however, that the 34-year-old died as a result of drug use. Police reportedly found cans of compressed air in Carter’s bathroom and bedroom. The former child star had long been open about his struggles with huffing.

According to his death certificate, Aaron Carter was cremated less than a week after his death in Los Angeles, his ashes left to his twin sister, Angel Conrad. As his mother, Jane Carter, explained to TMZ, a portion of his ashes will be returned to his home state of Florida. In the spring, the family plans to spread them in the ocean near the Florida Keys with some remains from his late sister, Leslie Carter, who died in 2012 at the age of 25.

The remainder of Aaron and Leslie Carter’s remains will be saved so they can be buried with their mother when she eventually passes. The entire family will attend the ceremony in the Keys, with the exception of Aaron’s on-again, off-again fiancée, Melanie Martin.

In her recent interview, Jane Carter explained that Backstreet Boys member Lance Bass reached out to Aaron’s brother and fellow Backstreet Boy, Nick Carter, offering his Los Angeles home for a memorial service. The family, however, has since been forced to put these plans on hold, as they have reportedly received death threats since Aaron’s passing.

Jane Carter added that she and her son last talked just days before his death. Aaron texted his mother, checking in with his family in Florida.

Nick Carter Mourns the Death of His Brother Aaron

Following the death of his younger brother, Nick Carter was absolutely heartbroken. He and Aaron had a tumultuous relationship for years before the younger singer’s death. As Nick explained, however, his love for his little brother “never ever faded.”

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Nick Carter paid tribute to his late brother, Aaron. “My heart is broken,” the Backstreet Boys singer wrote alongside a childhood picture. “Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed.”

“Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss,” Carter continued. “But the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here. I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz. Now you can finally have the peace you could never find here on earth… God, Please take care of my baby brother.”