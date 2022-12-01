Aaron Carter Death: New Major Update Involving Twin Sister Released

Angel Carter, who is the twin sister of Aaron Carter, has his ashes in her possession and filed for involvement in his estate. Angel seeks to become the administrator of Aaron’s estate. Aaron was at his home in Lancaster, California, on November 3. He was 34 years old, found dead in his bathtub, and left no will at all. Carter was reportedly dealing with substance abuse issues and mental health problems.

His personal property is reportedly worth $200,000 and his actual property is worth $350,000. That means that Aaron Carter died with an estimated net worth of $550,000, according to The Blast. Prince is Aaron’s one-year-old son who is with his fiancée, Melanie Martin. He is on Angel’s filing as a prospective beneficiary of his assets. According to court documents, Daily Mail reports, the gross fair market value of Aaron’s real property reportedly sits at $750,000.

“I, Angel Conrad, hereby nominate myself as administrator of Estate of the decedent – Aaron Carter,” Angel Carter’s court filing reads in part. “I am the sister of the decedent Aaron Carter.” The court filing indicates she’s entitled to Letters of Administration of the Estate of Aaron Carter. That’s due to her being the surviving sister of Carter. “I am a resident of the State of California and I am over the age of 18.”

Meanwhile, some of Aaron’s ashes will be spread in the Florida Keys next year. That will happen along with those of his late sister Leslie, his mother Jane revealed to TMZ. Jane adds that Melanie will not be there.

Jane also said that Lance Bass, NSYNC band member with Aaron’s brother Nick Carter, did tell the family they could use his Los Angeles home for a memorial service. Additionally, the Carters opted against that type of ceremony due to death threats they have received, Jane Carter said. She said that she was in contact with Aaron near his death.

In addition, Aaron Carter’s ashes are currently with Angel. Leslie, 25, died after a prescription drug overdose in 2012. Leslie’s ashes are reportedly with her widower, Mike. Aaron Carter’s death certificate, obtained by TMZ, says that Jane Carter was the first to inform authorities about her son’s death. Finally, no cause of death is listed on the document at all. Issues around Aaron’s death remain to be fixed and dealt with as you can tell from these details. As we get more news about this situation, we will pass it along to you in due time.