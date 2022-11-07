Aaron Carter Dies: Fans React to Major New Details Coming Out

Aaron Carter fans are heartbroken to learn new details surrounding the tragic and sudden death of the 34-year-old singer.

Today, officials shared details about the death with TMZ. Carter had been battling addiction for years and had recently attended an inpatient rehabilitation program. But he allegedly suffered a relapse and had become addicted to huffing compressed air.

Police say that they found evidence that Carter had been huffing on the day of his death. Multiple cans of compressed air were found in his bathroom and bedroom. He also had prescription pills on hand.

Officials did not say whether the pills or huffing caused his drowning. However, it is a breaking clue in the investigation.

After the update broke, fans began mourning yet another young celebrity lost to addiction.

“Being addicted shouldn’t mean a death sentence but for many, this is the outcome that happens all to often….Condolences to his family and friends,” one person wrote on Twitter.

This is a developing story.