Aaron Carter Dies: Major New Details Emerge in Death Investigation

Investigators found evidence of Aaron Carter’s addiction to huffing compressed air at the site of his death. TMZ reports that, according to law enforcement, multiple cans of compressed air and prescription pills were found in Aaron’s bathroom and bedroom. There is no clear indication if this contributed to his death, but it is a crucial piece of evidence into what may have occurred.

Aaron was last seen alive at 2 AM on Friday, according to law enforcement sources. TMZ reports that the housekeeper living with Aaron heard a knock at the door and answered it to find police officers there to do a welfare check. The circumstances around who called them are unclear. However, when Aaron heard what was going on, he allegedly told the police to leave. He also ordered his housekeeper not bother him any further.

According to TMZ, the housekeeper showed no sign of Aaron throughout the day on Friday. She went to his bedroom door early Saturday morning in hopes of offering him coffee. However, she heard his dog inside going ballistic. When she opened the door, she found Aaron’s body in the tub.

Authorities believe Aaron’s corpse had been in the tub for an extended period of time. The water was an abnormal color and there was a significant smell of decomposition coming from the room. Additionally, investigators discovered that the tub’s jets were still running when Aaron’s body was discovered.

Aaron Carter’s cause of death has not yet been determined

Telephone call audio from the day that police were called to Aaron’s house in Los Angeles reveals a chaotic scene inside. 911 dispatchers described a “female yelling” for help. According to TMZ, who broke the story, this was the housekeeper.

The L.A. County Coroner’s Office has not yet determined Carter’s cause of death, and toxicology results could take months to return… Suicide is not currently suspected, as reportedly no note was found and there were no signs of foul play.

Music legends The Backstreet Boys honored their fellow pop star, Aaron Carter, during their show in London on Sunday night. “Tonight we got a little bit of heavy hearts because we lost one of our family members yesterday,” Kevin Richardson said. Meanwhile, Nick Carter, his bandmate and Aaron’s older brother fought back tears beside him on stage. “We just wanted to find a moment in our show to recognize that Nick’s little brother, Aaron Carter, passed away yesterday at 34 years old. He was a part of our family and we thank you guys for all the love and all the well wishes and all the support.”

As Richardson spoke, it appeared as if Nick was wiping away tears from his eyes. The other Backstreet Boys members noticed that he was struggling and walked over to console him in a group hug. Despite the tragedy, the group will remain on tour.