Aaron Carter Reportedly Died Without a Will, State of California Will Decide Estate

Pop singer Aaron Carter was only 34 when he died last weekend. It appears he also passed away without a will. That leaves his estate in legal limbo.

TMZ reported the news about Carter’s lack of a will, Sunday. The site also said that Carter’s lawyers had advised him to draw up a document dividing his assets, especially since he had a young son.

Aaron Carter’s son is Prince Carter. He’s only 11 months old and has been living with his maternal grandmother. When a single person in California dies without leaving a will, the state steps in and automatically divides the estate between any living children.

But that might not be good news for the adults caring for baby Prince. TMZ reported that Aaron Carter, despite his long-time fame, didn’t have much money. One source told TMZ that Aaron Carter was living “hand-to-mouth” and would spend everything he earned. But his house was on the market before he died, Nov. 5. Proceeds will go to Prince.

Aaron Carter had an on-again, off-again relationship with Melanie Martin, who also is the mother of his young son, Prince. (Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

Little Prince wasn’t living with his mother, Melanie Martin, and father when Carter died. Rather, he’d spent the past two months with Martin’s mother. That’s because the L.A. County Dept. of Children and Family Services removed the child from the couple’s home because of ongoing issues with the parents. TMZ also broke that news.

Aaron Carter was found unresponsive in his bathtub on a Saturday morning. There is no cause of death, as yet, until the toxicologist reports come back. That could take months.

One of his representatives issued a statement to the media to confirm Carter’s death. It offered a hint at what Carter had been dealing with in his life.

“It is with great regret to confirm Aaron Carter was found unresponsive this a.m. in his home in Palmdale, CA,” his rep said. “The family has been notified and will be flying out to Los Angeles. Aaron worked very hard towards the end of his life in recovery, to be a good father and to make amends with his family.”

Carter had been famous almost his entire life. He began performing at age 7. Two years later, he released an album called “Aaron Carter.” By age 12, his second album, “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It), sold three million copies. He began touring with the Backstreet Boys. That was an obvious career move considering his older brother, Nick, was in the group.

He released his sixth album two days before his death. Aaron Carter also competed on Dancing with the Stars. And he appeared on Broadway. The one-time teen idol portrayed JoJo in Seussical, a musical about Dr. Seuss stories.