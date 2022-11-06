Aaron Carter’s Twin Breaks Silence Over Singer’s Tragic Death

Singer and rapper Aaron Carter passed away over the weekend at the age of just 34 years old. The 1990s singing sensation was reportedly discovered unresponsive in the bathtub. Reports surrounding Carter’s death indicate that the singer possibly drowned. Now, the star’s twin sister, Angel is speaking out in tribute to her brother, sending a message of love to Aaron Carter and honoring the memories of her brother that she will always hold dear.

“To my twin,” Angel writes of her twin brother in the heartbreaking Instagram post. “I loved you beyond measure,” the grieving twin sister continues in her message.

Angel went on to share a moving note to her brother, the late Aaron Carter who found fame as a sort of pop music “bad boy” in the 1990s. Angel shares that she will miss her brother dearly, noting that she still has many memories of the two growing up.

“You will be missed dearly,” Angel writes in the Insta post that includes some adorable pics of the duo from newborn and through childhood.

“My funny, sweet Aaron,” Angel adds. “I have so many memories of you and I,” she says.

Aaron Carter’s Twin Sister Promises To Cheris Their Childhood Full Of Memories

In her message to her late brother, Angel notes in her message that she will forever cherish the memories she and Aaron share.

“I promise to cherish them,” she says. Angel adds that she knows Carter is now “at peace.”

“I will carry you with me until the day I die and get to see you again,” the grieving sister notes.

The Singer Has Been Long Open About His Mental Health Struggles

Aaron Carter was open about his struggles with mental health for several years. However, he also long denied having substance abuse issues according to an interview with CNN.

The singer also had a history of strained relationships with his siblings, fellow singer Nick Carter and Angel. In 2019 Nick Carter and Angel announced that they had filed a restraining order against Carter. This restraining order noted that the younger sibling allegedly harbored “intentions of killing my wife and unborn child.”

The singer, however, denied the allegations, assuring that he did not mean harm to anyone.

Nick Carter later took to social media to express his grief in the wake of Aaron’s death. In this message, Nick Carter notes that he is grateful in his faith that Aaron can finally experience peace.

“Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss,” Nick Carter shares in his moving tribute.

“But the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here,” he says. “I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz.”