Aaron Carter’s Estate Gets Major Update

In an update from an ongoing story, it appears now that the family of Aaron Carter is in agreement about one very important thing. It revolves around the Estate of Aaron Carter. Reportedly, family members all agree that the wealth from the singer should go to his 1-year-old son, Prince. This news comes from Aaron’s mother Jane Carter, who spoke with TMZ over the weekend.

The family wants to make sure that Prince is taken care of in his life. Probate documents place a value on Carter’s estate at $500,000. That’s from real estate and personal property. Jane Carter is hopeful that since the family has reached an agreement, no court drama will happen over what Aaron Carter left behind. Jane does believe that Aaron Carter would have wanted his money to go to Prince. She notes that other family members don’t need the money. Aaron’s twin sister Angel Carter reportedly filed a petition last week to serve as the administrator of Carter’s estate. Jane Carter said she asked Angel to do so.

Report Indicated That Aaron Carter Died Without A Will

Jane Carter also said that she and Aaron Carter’s surviving siblings have not met Prince, Pop Culture reports. But they are hopeful that they can have a relationship with Prince and Carter’s former fiancee, Melanie Martin. She has custody of Prince. Jane Carter added that Aaron Carter reached out to his older brother, The Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter, before his death to reconcile. But Nick Carter was on a trip in Europe. Nick and the Backstreet Boys were in London when Carter died.

TMZ reported on November 13 that Carter died without a will. It means that the State of California was left to decide what would happen around the estate. Carter’s lawyer asked the singer to create a will while the drama between him and Martin kept on going. Carter never did. Carter lost custody of Prince in September. The Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services was involved in the case. Sources indicated to TMZ that at the time, Carter was not well-off financially when he died. His house was on the market. Prince could inherit proceeds from the sale, TMZ reported.

Carter was found dead in a bathtub at his Lancaster, California home on Nov. 5. He was 34 years old. His death certificate indicated that his remains were cremated. A cause of death has been deferred as toxicology tests were completed. The death certificate indicated that Jane Carter was the first member of the family notified of Aaron’s death. Jane told TMZ that family plans are to scatter Carter’s ashes in the Florida Keys next spring. That will be done along with some remains from his late sister, Leslie Carter.