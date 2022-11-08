Aaron Carter’s Ex-Fiancée Speaks Out Following His Death

Melanie Martin, Aaron Carter’s on-again/off-again fiancée said she is heartbroken after hearing the news of his death at 34 years old. Martin, who had a son Prince with the late singer in November 2021, went to TikTok to share her memories of the “Oh Aaron” artist. She posted a video montage of sweet moments with Carter and their son. She began by acknowledging there are “so many thoughts” going through her mind currently.

@missmelaniexx Theres so many thoughts in my head right now. I miss my fiance so much and I hope you can see from some videos how much light he brought to a room. My love you were taken too soon from the world💔 These are some great healthy moments we had together and i will cherish them forever. God only made one of you and i was lucky enough to have met the love of my life. Theres no one ill ever be with again i always told you that you are the only one for me for life ❤️ i am not ready to let you go but God has decided that he wanted to show you a better place 💔❤️👑 RIP My baby love @aaroncarterofficial ♬ original sound – Melanie

“I miss my fiance so much and I hope you can see from some videos how much light he brought to a room,” Martin wrote. She then wrote to Carter directly. “My love you were taken too soon from the world. These are some great healthy moments we had together and i will cherish them forever. God only made one of you and i was lucky enough to have met the love of my life,” she continued.

“Theres no one ill ever be with again. i always told you that you are the only one for me for life,” Martin continued. “i am not ready to let you go but God has decided that he wanted to show you a better place. RIP My baby love @aaroncarterofficial.” Martin’s first social media post following the news of Carter’s death was much shorter. She shared a two-second video of herself. In the clip, she hysterically cried behind the wheel of a car following the devastating news.

Aaron Carter’s relationship with Martin was complicated

Martin and Carter’s relationship was tumultuous before his passing. They announced they had called off their engagement only one week after Prince was born. The late singer took to social media at the time. He announced that he and Melanie Martin had decided to part ways. On Saturday, Lancaster authorities responded to a 911 call and found Carter’s body in his bathtub.

Music legends The Backstreet Boys honored their fellow pop star, Aaron Carter, during their show in London on Sunday night. “Tonight we got a little bit of heavy hearts because we lost one of our family members yesterday,” Kevin Richardson said. Meanwhile, Nick Carter, his bandmate and Aaron’s older brother fought back tears beside him on stage. “We just wanted to find a moment in our show to recognize that Nick’s little brother, Aaron Carter, passed away yesterday at 34 years old. He was a part of our family. We thank you guys for all the love and all the well wishes and all the support.”

As Richardson spoke, it appeared as if Nick was wiping away tears from his eyes. The other Backstreet Boys members noticed that he was struggling and walked over to console him in a group hug. Despite the tragedy, the group will remain on tour.