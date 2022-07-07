Actor Gary Sinise ‘Heartbroken’ Over Death Of Pal James Caan

Earlier today, movie fans were saddened by the news that 82-year-old actor, James Caan has passed away. The news was confirmed by those close to the actor on Caan’s personal Twitter account early this afternoon on Thursday, July 7.

Grieving along with Caan’s family and fans are the many actors who had the privilege to know and work with the legendary actor over the decades. Among these condolences is a touching message to The Godfather star’s family from Forest Gump star, Gary Sinise.

“Very sad to hear the news that James Caan has died,” Gary Sinise writes in a touching Twitter message earlier today.

“Heartbroken for his family & his friends,” the star of The Green Mile continues in the tribute message.

Very sad to hear the news that James Caan has died. Heartbroken for his family & his friends. Wonderful to know him & call him a pal. Jimmy was so supportive of Gary Sinise Foundation & my work w/ our veterans. He will be missed. Thank you my friend. Rest In Peace. God bless you pic.twitter.com/BJYJkSepOW — Gary Sinise (@GarySinise) July 7, 2022

Gary Sinise adds that Caan has long been a supporter of Sinise’s work with Veterans, offering to help Sinise’s foundation, The Gary Sinise Foundation in any way that he can.

“Wonderful to know him & call him a pal,” Sinise continues of the late actor.

“Jimmy was so supportive of Gary Sinise Foundation & my work w/ our veterans,” the star adds.

“He will be missed,” Sinise continues before adding a touching, “Thank you my friend. Rest In Peace. God bless you.”

James Caan has long supported Sinise’s charity The Gary Sinise Foundation which aims to support America’s Veterans and their families. As well as the efforts of our nation’s first responders and their loved ones. Caan has made several appearances for Sinise’s foundation, showing up in support of the Veterans and first responders.

Remembering Some Of James Caan’s Most Iconic Roles

James Caan passed away this week at the age of 82. Those closest to the late actor shared the news on Caan’s personal Twitter account early Thursday afternoon.

“It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6,” the July 7 Twitter post notes.

“The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences,” the message continues. “And asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time. End of tweet.”

It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6.



The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.



End of tweet — James Caan (@James_Caan) July 7, 2022

James Caan has long been a big name in the Hollywood industry. He is well-known for some of the most iconic roles in film history, including his turn as Sonny Corleone in The Godfather; as well as the ill-fated author Paul Sheldon in the film adaptation of Stephen King’s Misery.

However, Caan’s career started long before these blockbusters when he took on a small TV role in the series Naked City. Caan continued starring in a variety of TV guest-starring roles for the next decade, showing up in shows such as Wagon Train and Breaking Point. But 1972 brought Caan’s big break in The Godfather.

Caan continued his prolific film career solidifying his “tough guy” image in films such as Dick Tracy, Misery, Eraser, and The Way of The Gun. Later, Caan gave us some memorable comedy moments when he joined Will Ferrell in the 2003 Christmastime “must-see” film, Elf.