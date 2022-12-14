Al Roker Breaks Down in Tears During Visit From ‘TODAY Show’

TODAY Show weatherman Al Roker received quite a heartfelt surprise from his fellow hosts and co-workers at his home. Roker, who has been hospitalized recently with health issues, is staying close to home right now. But the NBC show’s crew went to Roker’s home on a special visit.

On Wednesday, TODAY showed a clip of several staff members that included anchors Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, along with producers, crew, and security. They were singing Christmas carols at his home. Deborah Roberts, Al’s wife and an ABC correspondent, helped some of the staff members to quietly arrive at Roker’s home. They were dressed up in Santa hats for a turn at surprising Al Roker.

Al Roker Touched By His Friends Showing Up At His Home

Al answered Savannah and Hoda’s knock at the door and they all began to sing. After finishing up singing Jingle Bells, Roker got in a jab: “It’s impressive you did that without a prompter.” But he would soon turn serious and share his gratitude for the crew to come on out, E! News reports.

“I’ve missed you all so, so very much, all these faces,” Roker said. “It just means the world to me and to our family and my Deborah, who’s just been my rock. I thank you so much. I really appreciate it.” After the TODAY Show crew did their version of Al Be Home For Christmas, a take on the Christmas classic, Roker added, “I love you more than you’ll ever know.”

Roker, 68, was admitted to a New York hospital in November for blood clots in his legs that moved to his lungs. He returned home from his second stay in the hospital on Dec. 8. “Listen, it’s been a tough slog,” Roker said on the Dec. 12 episode of TODAY via video call. “I’m not going to deny this. It’s been the hardest one yet, and, you know, I’ve had my share of surgeries. It gives you a profound sense of gratitude for this outpouring of prayers and thanks. I’m a very fortunate person.”

After surprising Roker, the TODAY crew looked back on it in the studio. “It was one of the most heartwarming moments I think for all of us,” Savannah said. “Everybody was in tears, and it was just beautiful and so wonderful to see him.” Sheinelle Jones said, “It was special, it was powerful. You could just feel the love.”

“This place means so much to Al,” Dylan Dreyer said. “To have us all just go out there and serenade him was. It was emotional, and he appreciated it.” After his TODAY Show family left his house, Roker shared his thoughts on Instagram with photos from the morning’s surprise.