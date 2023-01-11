Al Roker Credits His Wife for Getting Him Through Life-Threatening Health Issues

Longtime TODAY Show weatherman Al Roker is giving credit to his wife, Deborah Roberts, for helping him out. As you may know, Roker has been through the ringer when it comes to his health. Roberts has had her ups and downs while Roker’s health struggles mounted even more.

“Somebody gave me a gift for Christmas, a paperweight that said, ‘Learn to appreciate the beauty of an ordinary day,'” Roberts, who is an ABC News senior national affairs correspondent and contributing anchor for 20/20, tells PEOPLE. “And I think that’s what we’re learning — to appreciate the beauty of just ordinary stuff.”

Al Roker Struggled With Numerous Health Scares In His Life

But the last two months have been quite a struggle for Roker and his family members. In November, Roker was diagnosed with blood clots. They moved from his leg into his lungs. Both times Roker was hospitalized for nearly two weeks at a time, PEOPLE reports. Roker gets admitted to the New York-Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Roker, 68, has had other health issues. They include a 2020 prostate cancer diagnosis. This recent scare brought him close to dying, which terrified Roberts.

“I was truly bracing myself to have a talk with the kids about the possibility of losing their father,” says Roberts, 62, about their daughter Leila, 24, and son Nick, 20, as well as his daughter Courtney, 35, from his first marriage. Al Roker says, “I’m blessed to be alive.”

For ‘TODAY’ Weatherman, Troubles Started In Early November 2022

His troubles started in early November, when he woke up in the middle of the night with excruciating stomach pains. Roker consulted his longtime internist, Dr. Jahangir Rahman, who ran batteries of tests on him. Scans revealed he had blood clots in his lungs that had traveled from his leg. That sent Roker right to the hospital.

“It was scary,” says Roberts. Doctors found internal bleeding in Roker’s abdomen. In spite of numerous tests, CT scans, and even MRIs, doctors at first weren’t sure what was causing the bleeding.

“In the first week, we had a parade of different consultants” come see Al Roker, says his gastroenterologist Dr. Felice Schnoll-Sussman, Director of the Jay Monahan Center for Gastrointestinal Health at New York-Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center. “So many different things were happening [with him],” she says.

Meanwhile, Roberts, for her sake, worked a lot as Roker’s liaison with doctors so he could get some rest. “I felt like the only thing I could do was just sort of be his voice, and fight for him,” Roberts said.