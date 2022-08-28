‘TODAY Show’ Host Al Roker Fans Voice Their Excitement Following Emotional Moments With Son

TODAY Show weatherman Al Roker has some very supportive fans who are ecstatic about seeing his son’s latest move. In case you don’t know, then Roker and his wife, ABC News correspondent Deborah Roberts, have a young son named Nick. He has dealt with learning disabilities in his life.

Nick has worked hard to achieve many different things in his life. Well, it’s time for him to start college. He’s a 20-year-old young man with his life ahead of him. And there’s no holding back the pride and joy Roker and Roberts feel for their son. In an Instagram post, Roberts would write, “After all the hard work. All the discipline. All the dreaming. (And) All the prayers. His moment to soar has come. (I’m not crying. I promise.)”

Media Friends Send Their Best To Son of Al Roker, Deborah Roberts

She would add a crying emoji at the end of her comments. Meanwhile, Al Roker, who shared a number of photos of taking Nick to college, wrote, “I guess this is happening. Taking the last one to college. So proud of one @nickroker155.” Good Housekeeping reported that some of Roberts’ colleagues were chiming in for the comments section of her Instagram post. David Muir, who anchors ABC World New Tonight, wrote, “Go Nick!” Rebecca Jarvis, who is ABC News’ chief business, economics, and technology correspondent, posted some heart emojis and added “so happy seeing this.”

What about those fans? One wrote, “Congratulations Nick! Enjoy every minute!!! I know how emotional this day is for Mom and Dad!!!” Another one said, “Congratulations Nick! Empty nest at the Roker household now.” This one wrote, “Congratulations, Nick! Enjoy and have fun creating many memories and lasting friendships.” Another fan said, “Have a great year Nick!!” All of them and many, many more would add good wishes to Nick and congratulations on Al’s Instagram post right here. For any parent sending their child off to college, it is bound to be an emotional moment. Al Roker and Deborah Roberts are pretty brave to share their experience.

Additionally, the TODAY Show world has been dealing with the fallout of conflict. It has reportedly been between Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie. Well, this reportedly has been squelched and brought to an end. Guthrie is speaking out about her recent absence from the show. Guess what she was doing? It was time for a little vacation time just before her kids headed back to school. Guthrie posted some pictures to her Instagram account of them at a water park. Here is what Guthrie wrote on Instagram: “water park joy! —> water park exhaustion 🤩” We all hope that this type of sharing will put the rumors to rest once and for all.