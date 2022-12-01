al-roker-hospitalized-again

Nearly a week after Al Roker was released from the hospital after discovering blood clots in his leg and lungs, the TODAY anchor is once again being hospitalized.

During Today’s broadcast on Thursday, Hoda Kotb announced the news about Al Roker’s recent health situation. While speaking about the lighting of the Rockefeller Center tree, Kotb stated, “It was wonderful hosting the celebration, but, of course, we all wished that Al could’ve been with us. But, due to some complications, he is back in the hospital and he is in very good care. He’s resting and his doctors are keeping a close eye on him. Al and his family want everyone to know how grateful they are for all the love, the support and the well wishes.”

Kotb also stated that she and Craig Melvin FaceTimed Al Roker during the tree lighting event. The morning show’s long-time weatherman gave the duo a thumbs up. “We told him it was really boring without him,” Kotb continued. “Al makes everything better. That’s just his magic.”

When asked by Jenna Bush Hager how Al Roker was doing, Kotb said his spirits were up. “He seemed good!” she confirmed. “It was great to see him and we just, it was the commercial break, we’re like, ‘Al!’ He’s like, ‘Hey! It’s on!’ He pointed to his TV, so I know he was watching it.”

Al Roker Revealed That He Was Hospitalized Last Month With Multiple Blood Clots

In early November, Al Roker took to his Instagram to confirm that he had been admitted to the hospital with multiple blood clots.

“So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I’ve been,” Al Roker wrote in the social media post. “Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs. After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery.”

Unfortunately, fans were unable to see Al Roker during the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade for the first time in more than 25 years. Kobt spoke about Roker’s absence during the big event. “For the past 27 parades, at this moment, we would turn to Al Roker, who’s our Today show colleague and our best pal, but as a lot of you have heard, Al’s recovering and he’s recovering very well from a recent medical issue.”

Kotb then shared some good wishes for Al Roker. “We just want to say, we love you Al. We wonder if you’re watching, but we wish you a full recovery,” Kotb stated. Savannah Guthrie then declared, “We love you Al, we’ll see you next year.”

Al Roker ended up leaving the hospital on Thanksgiving Day. “This is my version of the Thanksgiving Day parade,” he declared. “Getting to leave the hospital. Time to blow this taco stand. Woo-hoo!”