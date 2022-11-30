al-roker-missing-another-major-event-due-to-health-issues

While he’s still getting healthy, TODAY Show meteorologist Al Roker is going to miss another major holiday event due to his health. Roker has been handling the weather news on the NBC morning show for years. But he will not be along for the year’s Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony at Rockefeller Center. Roker is still recovering from having blood clots in his leg and lungs. That situation sent him to the hospital earlier in November.

Roker, who is 68, will be replaced on the show by Mario Lopez. He will join other TODAY Show anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Craig Melvin on there. Roker also missed out on being a part of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time in 27 years. When NBC hosted the broadcast of the 96th annual parade, Kotb and Guthrie offered a shoutout to their buddy.

Al Roker Left Hospital In Time To Celebrate Thanksgiving With Family

“For the past 27 parades, at this moment, Savannah, we would turn to Al Roker, who is our TODAY Show colleague and our best pal,” Kotb said. “But as a lot of you have heard, Al’s recovering — he’s recovering very well from a recent medical issue. And we just want to say, we love you Al. Wondering if you’re watching, but we wish you a full recovery.” The longtime morning show favorite offered an update on his health situation back on November 18. Roker revealed on Instagram that he was getting medical treatment for those blood clots, PEOPLE reports.

“So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I’ve been,” Roker wrote as he captioned a photo of a bouquet of flowers. “Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs. After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery. Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon. Have a great weekend, everyone.”

Then last week, Roker popped back up on Instagram. He let people know that he was leaving the hospital just in time for Thanksgiving. “This is my version of the Thanksgiving Day Parade — getting ready to leave the hospital!” Roker said while walking through the hall. “Time to blow this taco stand. Woohoo!” And he got home in time to see his buddies on his very own TV screen. Roker wrote, “Back home in time to catch a little bit of the #macysthanksgivingdayparade Missing being next to [Savannah Guthrie] and [Hoda Kotb].” He snapped a selfie photo of him on Instagram just in front of Guthrie and Kotb on NBC.