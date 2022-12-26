Al Roker Reveals Christmas Day Health Update With Photo

Back in November, TODAY Show weatherman Al Roker shared some terrifying news – he was hospitalized with a blood clot in his leg that caused clots in his lungs. His ill health resulted in his absence from Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time in 27 years. The anchor later missed the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting as well.

Thankfully, Al Roker has since been released from the hospital and appears to be well on his way to a full recovery. In his most recent Instagram post, Roker shared a few images from his family’s Christmas celebration, the anchor looking happy and healthy at the head of the table. “From our family to yours, Merry Christmas,” Roker wrote in the caption.

Earlier this month, Al Roker returned to the TODAY Show in a virtual appearance, during which he shared that his November hospitalization was one of the most difficult experiences of his life. Rather than letting the illness beat him, however, he’s working hard to get back to his old self.

“It’s been a tough slog, I’m not gonna deny this,” the weatherman explained to his adoring friends and co-anchors. “It’s been the hardest one yet, and you know I’ve had my share of surgeries.”

“I’m doing physical therapy every day, occupational therapy,” he continued. “I’ve got to just get my strength back. I feel good. I feel strong. Every day I feel a little better.”

Al Roker Reveals His Favorite Christmas Tradition

After explaining that his health is improving, Al Roker shared his favorite Christmas tradition with his morning show team – and it’s one to which all parents can relate. For Roker, Christmas Day is one of the few days of the year in which he can expect peace among his three children.

“My favorite family tradition is not everybody fighting. That’s a great thing,” he said. “If that happens – you can get your adult children together and their significant others and everything is fine? Win-win.”

Christmas is also a much more relaxed holiday now that his children are all grown up. “My kids – look, it’s different now that they’re older,” Roker explained. “Holiday shopping becomes much simpler. They’re not looking for the hot toy or anything like that.”

For Al Roker, having adult kids makes for a more relaxing holiday. Small children mean “getting up at 6 a.m. in the morning because the little ones are up. Now it’s, ‘Oh, we’ll get up around 9 o’clock’. And that’s just great,” he said.