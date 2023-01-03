Al Roker’s ‘Today’ Return Date Revealed

Less than a month after Al Roker returned home from his second hospitalization, his Today co-host, Savannah Guthrie, announced that he will be returning to the morning show on Friday (January 6th).

TV Insider reports that during the latest broadcasting of the show, Guthrie declared “We have some great news to share this morning: Al is coming back to the show!.”

Fellow Today co-host Hoda Kotb then shared, “Everyone’s like, ‘When when? Well, we have our date. He’ll be here Friday. He’ll be right here in Studio 1A. This is his place. He’ll be in his seat, right where he belongs. I cannot wait for that.”

Craig Melvin joined in with his Today co-hosts to say, “The family will be back together.” And Guthrie added that the show hasn’t been the same without Al Roker. “Our sunshine is coming back Friday morning.”

The January 6th broadcast will be the first time since early November that Al Roker will be making an appearance on the show. During that month, Roker was hospitalized for blood clots in one of his legs and in his lungs. Although he had come home after that hospital stay, Roker ended up back in the hospital again within a matter of days.

Last month, Al Roker updated fans on his health progress during a phone call on Today. “It’s been a tough slog,” he admitted. “It’s been a tough slide; I’m not going to deny this. This has been the hardest one yet. As you know, I’ve had my share of surgeries, but it gives you a profound sense of gratitude for this outpouring of prayers and thanks, and I’m a very fortunate person.”

Al Roker Gave His Wife Deborah Roberts A Lot of Credit While He Was in the Hospital

Also during his chat with Today co-hosts, Al Roker spoke about how his wife and fellow journalist Deborah Roberts handled everything while he was in the hospital.

“When the doctors come in, her journalistic chops [kick in],” Al Roker explained. “[The doctor will] go, ‘So, do you have any questions?’ And she whips out a list of about 20 questions, and then the doctor says, ‘Uh, no pretty much I’m good, I’m good.”

Although he wasn’t able to return to Today last month, Al Roker said he was focused on recovery. “You lose a certain amount of muscle mass, you know, for every week you’re in the hospital, and I was in the hospital for four weeks. So, you know it’s just a certain amount of weakness. I’m doing physical therapy every day, occupational therapy. I’ve got to just get my strength back.”

Al Roker did however say that he already done some recovery. “I feel good, I feel strong, and every day I feel a little bit better,” he shared. The Today star even said he actually cooked dinner. “I just feel like this is going to be a little bit of a slog.”