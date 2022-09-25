alec-baldwin-and-wife-hilaria-welcome-seventh-child-together

Six was not enough for Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria, as they welcomed baby number seven to the Baldwin brood. This actually makes child number eight for the Beetlejuice star, People reports. Ilaria Catalina Irena Baldwin was born on Thursday, September 22. She was 6 lbs., 13 oz. in weight.

“How grateful we feel to welcome our newest little daughter into this world,” the couple told People in a statement. “Just as magical and filled with love as every other little person we have been blessed with.” The couple also said their previous kids were excited about the new family member. “Her Baldwinito siblings are so excited and all discussing who she looks the most like … we are overjoyed to introduce you to baby Ilaria.”

Hilaria posted a video of their newborn daughter on Instagram Saturday, sharing the bouncing baby with the people. “She’s here! We are so excited to introduce you to our tiny dream come true,” she captioned the post.

The Baldwins feel their love grows with each new child

The couple has four sons: Eduardo “Edu” Pao Lucas, 23 months old; Romeo Alejandro David, 4 years old; Leonardo Ángel Charles, 5 and a half years old; and Rafael Thomas, 7 years old. They also have daughters Maria Lucia Victoria, 18 months, and Carmen Gabriela, 8 and a half years old. Alec is also the father of 26-year-old daughter Ireland Baldwin, whom he shared with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

Hilaria’s pregnancy was confirmed in March, and she recently revealed that they were expecting another baby girl. The couple spoke about their upcoming addition to the family. “We have ‘somos un buen equipo’ engraved on our wedding bands. We say that to each other all the time at home — that we’re a good team,” the couple said in a statement to People. “One of the most beautiful things my children have experienced with a big family is how the heart can grow with every new sibling.” The happy couple realized their love for their children knew no bounds. “Our capacity to love continues to expand and we can’t wait to embrace our new little one this fall!”

In June, the expecting mother posted a photo to commemorate her 10-year wedding anniversary with the veteran actor. It was an image of Alec down on one knee. Hilaria stands in the photo with one hand on her husband’s chin and daughter Carmen perched on her hip. “10 years packed full of so many babies, laughs, tears, frustration, breakthroughs, passion, fear, joy…and everything all in between that our life brings,” Hilaria captioned the image. “Happy anniversary Alec.”

Hilaria had been off of social media for several weeks before announcing her pregnancy. Last fall, when Alec was holding a gun that discharged on the Rust movie set, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza, she had taken a break from social media.