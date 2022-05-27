Alec Baldwin Announces Death of Family Matriarch Carol M. Baldwin

Actor Alec Baldwin announced on Thursday that family matriarch Carol M. Baldwin, who battled breast cancer in her life, had died. Baldwin went on Instagram to make the announcement. No cause of death has been given around her passing. Carol M. Baldwin was 92 years old.

An outpouring of condolences from Baldwin’s fans followed his announcement. One writes, “I’m so very sorry for your loss- what a great legacy she leaves.” Another one says, “My deepest condolences to you and your family. She sounds like an amazing lady.” Funeral arrangements are still pending per the Instagram announcement.

“My mother taught me about second acts,” Alec Baldwin says. “And third ones, too. She spent the last 25 years of her life as a fighter and a champion for the cause to which she devoted so much energy. We are all enormously proud of her accomplishments.”

Alec Baldwin Recently Shared Thoughts About Late ‘Miami Blues’ Costar

Recently, Alec Baldwin shared some thoughts about his Miami Blues costar Fred Ward upon Ward’s death. “He was always so fit and powerful physically,” he said after Ward got Baldwin to go to the Miami Beach gym where Muhammad Ali trained. “But yet Fred was a really, really interesting and unique guy. Anyway, I am very sorry to hear of the passing of Fred Ward who made a lot of great films,” Baldwin says before adding Spanish translations for “go with God Fred Ward.”

Back in February, Baldwin was working on a movie for the first time since the shooting on the film set of Rust. He shared some thoughts on an Instagram video for the movie 97 Minutes. “I’m in this little town,” Baldwin said in the video. “Whenever I come to places like this whenever I travel away from the US, I look at little places like this.

“I think, ‘What would it be like to live here? What would it be like to be a kid and this is your home?’ I grew up in a pretty big suburban town on Long Island, residential Long Island. And I never thought ‘I gotta get out of here, I would go to Hollywood’ or that bulls—. When I got older, I thought I would go to college and study this or that.”

Alec Baldwin continues to work on films these days. Losing his mother obviously affects him and his siblings a whole lot. They will look to honor and cherish the memories of Carol M. Baldwin for many years to come. Her dedication to breast cancer awareness is something for them to be proud of in her memory.