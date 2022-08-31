Alec Baldwin Being Sued for $25 Million by Family of Marine Killed in Kabul

Actor Alec Baldwin faces a lawsuit by the family of a Marine killed in Kabul Airport in Afghanistan last year according to The Daily Mail. The suit alleges Baldwin publicly shamed the Marine’s surviving sister for her participation in the January 6 riot at the United States Capitol.

Ryan McCollum died last year and the family set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds for his surviving family members. Baldwin heard about Ryan’s story and donated $5,000 to the campaign months before learning Ryan’s sister, Roice McCollum, 23, had attended the capital riot.

She had posted a carousel of photos taken the previous year when she attended the riot. Baldwin discovered the photos and her connection to the campaign he donated to and allegedly proceeded to berate Roice with private messages. “When I sent the $ for your late brother, out of real respect for his service to this country, I didn’t know you were a January 6th rioter,” Baldwin wrote to her.

Roice replied to him saying she committed no crimes and complied with questioning from the FBI. “Protesting is perfectly legal in the country and I’ve already had my sit down with the FBI. Thanks, have a nice day!” Roice told Baldwin.

Baldwin replied, “I don’t think so. Your activities resulted in the unlawful destruction of government property, the death of a law enforcement officer, an assault on the certification of the presidential election. I reposted your photo. Good luck.”

The Case Against Alec Baldwin

Baldwin replied to her in the comments section of his own Instagram post, which revealed her name to his 2.4 million followers. Roice became inundated with abuse from a number of people on the service. Some people went as far as saying her brother – who was due to become a father when he died – deserved to be murdered.

Within 20 mins of Baldwin’s post, Roice began receiving “hostile, aggressive, hateful messages from his followers” as stated in the lawsuit.

Roice insists that while she attended the riot on Jan 6, she did not partake in any of the destructive behavior that now characterizes that date. “[Baldwin] falsely accused Roice of destroying government property, causing the death of a law enforcement officer,” the lawsuit says. Roice said she merely attended to take part in peaceful protests.

This is the third attempt by the McCollum family to file their lawsuit against Baldwin. Previous attempts became dismissed due to errors made in the filing process. When the case was originally filed, the judge dismissed it because it was filed in an area outside of his jurisdiction. However, the judge also told the family they might have a hard time winning their case. Citing that Baldwin could argue his comments were strictly a matter of opinion.

The family is seeking $25 million in damages from the actor.